There are no appointments from noon to 1 p.m. each day at Inspire Services in St. Peter. That’s a time for staff to gather, eat lunch and share about their days so far.
It’s important for mental health.
That’s what the company is all about. Inspire is a mental health and substance use services provider, with locations in Montgomery, New Prague and St. Peter. It offers general therapy for any interested adults, and it also boasts a more specific addiction recovery program.
“It could be anything from ‘I’m having a hard time right now’ to a very specific diagnosis,” said Molly Johnson, an outpatient psychotherapist in St. Peter.
The St. Peter location started fairly recently in June 2021, and even more recently, the team switched locations from Swift Street over to 1031 W. Grace St., near the Gustavus Adolphus College campus. While grateful for the startup location, staff knew it needed something more suited to the work at hand.
“We needed an improved space,” Johnson said. “This is a standalone building. We are more visible in this location; there is more signage; it’s better for the client; and it’s more functional.”
“It’s also next to the bakery (Diamond Dust),” pitched in Kevin Langston. He is the office’s substance abuse counselor. The office is also regularly staffed by Billing Director Cindy Putz and drug and alcohol studies intern Kennedy Quinn. Inspire owners Joshua and Jonathan Boelke, and Director Sue Connelly are also frequent visitors.
Langston elaborated on the importance of the new space.
“I think this space is calmer. It does seem more healing,” he said. “That’s what people come here for is healing. And change.”
He added, “We really offer change or to help people find the change they’re looking for or needing. We offer them guidance.”
On a long list of reasons a person may want to come in for general therapy, Johnson noted anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, emotional wellbeing, life transitions, challenges with relationships, and much more. The reason for coming in is of less consequence to her. What matters most is how to approach care.
“Whole-person care is coming to the forefront, rather than using a problem lens,” she said. “It’s a holistic approach to get this person to the best sense of self.”
For Langston, the work is more specifically centered on substance abuse, addiction and recovery. As a counselor, it’s his job to work people to a very specific solution: sobriety and stability. He noted his active role with local drug courts, which be believes are effective.
“The fact that exists now and can keep families together, keep people working, instead of locking them away in prison, that’s a real blessing to work with,” he said.
Whatever the work, whatever the client, the Inspire St. Peter team is just glad they now have the space to match the need.
“It’s so important to be able to walk in a space and think, ‘Oh, I feel peaceful here, calm, serene,’” Johnson said. “I think it improves the therapeutic value.”