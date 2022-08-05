8.11 american legion ride.JPG

A pair of riders make the first turn on the  Fund 85 Run. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Saturday morning, July 30, members of the American Legion Riders from across the state of Minnesota gathered in St. Peter for the inaugural Fund 85 Run for the purpose of gathering donations from across the state.

8.11 american legion pre-run.JPG

The entire group of riders present for the inaugural Fund 85 Run moments before kickstands up. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
294958623_166600365940562_8987606294297988632_n.jpg

The riders take a break in Hutchinson at Veterans Memorial Park. (Photo Courtesy MNALR Fund 85)
8.11 american legion check.JPG

Minnesota State Director of Legion Riders Tod Berg (second from the left) holds a check for $5,000 from the St. Peter Legion 37 chapter, which hosted the inaugural event. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.11 american legion takeoff.JPG

The bikes head Northbound on Washington Ave. as they begin their journey on the inaugural Fund 85 Run. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
295301604_166600362607229_5518016606909708282_n.jpg

Riders enjoy a lunch break in Hutchinson after arriving in Veterans Memorial Park. (Photo courtesy MNALR Fund 85)

