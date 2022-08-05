Saturday morning, July 30, members of the American Legion Riders from across the state of Minnesota gathered in St. Peter for the inaugural Fund 85 Run for the purpose of gathering donations from across the state.
With over 35 bikes setting off from the St. Peter American Legion Post 37, the riders began a trek that would see them make several stops to gather donations before arriving in Hutchinson's Veterans Memorial Park.
Fund 85, the Minnesota Veterans Assistance fund which was founded in Nov. of 2021, was created for the purpose of providing veterans in the state with funds to aid them in times of need with bills, emergency vehicle payments as well as home repairs.
Since its inception, Fund 85 has paid out $70,000 in aid to veterans in need and the inaugural run was put into motion with the goal of replenishing the funds balance to allow the organization the ability to provide further aid. According to Minnesota State Director of Legion Riders Ted Berg, the inaugural run was expected to draw between 15-20 bikes, but when kickstands were lifted in St. Peter, closer to 40 bikes were present, not to mention support vehicles.
Prior to the safety briefing, there was a presentation of pre-ride donations, including a $5,000 check provided by event host St. Peter American Legion Post 37 and director Tom Christensen. The overall quantity of donations at stands up totaled $6,170, with additional funds being collected at different American Legion gatherings along the route.
A beautiful Saturday morning and afternoon provided the perfect backdrop for the event, making for an incredibly successful inaugural ride.
