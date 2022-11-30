Motorists are advised that Highway 22 south of St. Peter will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 1 for approximately one week, as work to raise bridge approaches resumes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Crews have been working to raise approaches to the overflow bridge on Highway 22, between Highway 169 and the Minnesota River bridge, to provide a smoother road surface for motorists. Due to weather and equipment issues, the work to raise the approaches is taking longer than expected.
Motorists may use Highway 169 as an alternate route during the detour. Local traffic will be detoured to Highway 99 and Le Sueur County Road 21 (Golf Course Road and Shanaska Creek Road).
The St. Peter Disc Golf Course will be closed to visitors starting Dec. 1 until Highway 22 reopens to traffic.
MnDOT encourages drivers to monitor 511mn.org for current road condition information.
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
Drive the speed limit. It helps create a consistent, more predictable traffic flow for everyone. Don’t drive distracted. Drivers need to be alert especially in work zones, which constantly change due to lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles. Move over to give workers room to safely complete their work. Avoid unnecessary lane changes. Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.