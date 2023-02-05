St. Peter made a splash for the Special Olympics.
In temperatures just over 25 degrees Fahrenheit, over 300 people braved the frigid waters outside the Nicollet County Fairgrounds during the 16th annual Polar Plunge.
The Polar Plunge in St. Peter is a mainstay of the city’s annual Winterfest celebration, organized every year by Special Olympics Minnesota and local law enforcement agencies. Since it was first organized in 2006 by the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, the Polar Plunge has raised over $1.2 million.
Participants typically take the plunge in the icy waters of Hallett’s Pond, but because of the ongoing construction in the area, the event was relocated to the Nicollet County Fairgrounds. Divers lined up to jump into a large red water tank provided by the Sheriff’s Office.
The change of scenery didn’t deter folks from getting their feet (and heads and torsos) wet. Altogether, the plungers raised over $65,000 for the Special Olympics this year.
“I think it was a great turnout again,” said Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange. “I don’t have the final numbers, but when we started this morning there was over 300 participants signed up. It’s about normal for what we’ve been doing the last couple of years.”
Each participant confronted the cold in their own way. Some approached the pool in colorful costumes while others endured the chill in swimwear. Some jumped in feet first while some of the more daring plungers did a cannonball or bellyflopped into the water.
“It wasn’t as cold as I thought it was going to be,” said Belle Koser, a first-time plunger and one of 13 participants representing Nicollet County Human Services. The department raised over $1,600 for the Polar Plunge and ranked first in donations for small corporations.
Her colleague April Skramstad, also a Polar Plunge rookie, said she was expecting the worst following the terribly cold windchill the night before. But when it was time for the plunge itself, it happened so fast that she didn’t even remember jumping in.
“I hope more people do it next year. It isn’t as bad as you think it is,” said Skramstad. “I was preparing my eulogy and I’m alive, so nobody else needs to be afraid.”
About Polar Plunge
The Polar Plunge is a series of events where people jump into a frozen lake to support Special Olympics Minnesota. The first Polar Plunge (formerly Polar Bear Plunge) took place at Como Lake in St. Paul in 1999. Since then, the Plunge has expanded to over 25 locations across Minnesota. Polar Plunge events are organized by Minnesota law enforcement as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR), the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world.
About Special Olympics Minnesota
Special Olympics Minnesota offers children and adults with intellectual disabilities year-round sports training and competition. Through Special Olympics’ athletic, health and leadership programs, people with intellectual disabilities transform themselves, their communities and the world.
Special Olympics Oath
Let me win..But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.