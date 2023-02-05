Polar Plunge 9

A Polar Plunge participant strikes a pose mid-jump. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

St. Peter made a splash for the Special Olympics.

A Mankato firefighter belly-flops into the Polar Plunge water tank. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
After cannonballing into the Polar Plunge tank, a participant's hat flew off his head. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Plungers clutched each others hands as they jumped into the water. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Smolder Cigar Emporium Crew dressed up as cavemen for the Polar Plunge. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A pair of plungers braved the cold and jumped in together, performing a bellyflop and cannonball. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A pair of plungers rock out and throw up their hands before hitting the water. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Representing Kalina Dental, two participants jump in wearing pool floaties around their waists. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Minnesota State University Mankato Rugby Team is all smiles after taking the Polar Plunge. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Gustavus Rugby Team set a Polar Plunge record by jumping in not once, not twice, but four times. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A caped representative of the New Ulm Wild Bunch Special Olympics Team takes the plunge. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Participants take on the Polar Plunge in tutus. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Taking a more cautious approach, three tie-dyed participants step into the tank one after another. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

