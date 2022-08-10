Nine years in, the tunes are still flowing at Minnesota Square Park.
Reach Regional Managing Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8579 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Nine years in, the tunes are still flowing at Minnesota Square Park.
Friday, Aug. 5 saw the most recent rendition of Hot Jazz for Decent People at the pavilion in the heart of St. Peter, and around 300 people showed up — about double the usual audience — to see Steely Ann play 90 minutes of Steely Dan covers. The talented musicians earned multiple ovations from the crowd, including a standing one at the end. The group was headed by Arts Center of Saint Peter Director Ann Rosenquist Fee on vocals, Chaz Draper on drums, Johnathan Moeller on guitar, Craig Matarrese on bass, and Masa Ishikawa on keyboard.
Hot Jazz for Decent People started in 2014 at the Arts Center, with the Arts Center and KMSU radio working together to keep it going for nearly a decade now; the last three years have been at the park.
It's pretty simple really. Show up with your lawn chair, maybe some beverages in a cooler, and listen to some jazz, or jazz-like, music.
"Most of the players are people who play regionally, but most of those venues don't allow close listening and appreciation for the music," Rosenquist Fee said. "So what we've got is some of the region's most talented musicians in a setting where they can be appreciated, and the audience can stretch out and enjoy their evening in a refreshing, bring-your-own-beverage setting. It's a combination unlike any other in the area."
She added, "We're so grateful to the city for allowing us to host the music in the pavilion. It's the perfect place."
The final hot jazz of the 2022 season takes place Aug. 19 and is led by Masa Ishikawa.
Reach Regional Managing Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8579 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.