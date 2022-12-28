After a pair of holiday seasons shaped by COVID-19, local shops and retailers saw customers return to more normal shopping habits this season. But along with that came ever stronger competition for consumer dollars.
While online shopping may offer unbeatable convenience and nearly limitless options, it’s clear that many consumers still have a strong preference for shopping local and supporting the small businesses in their own and neighboring communities.
A strong holiday season remains make or break for local retailers, and while many have expanded their online presence, the bulk of sales still come from traditional in-person shopping — on days when the weather cooperates.
St. Peter Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Executive Director Ed Lee said, for many consumers, the immersive experience of shopping in a quaint, historic downtown like St. Peter’s is as much a part of the holiday experience as Christmas carols and frosted cookies.
“On Saturday mornings, it looks like a Norman Rockwell, Hallmark movie sort of a scene,” he said. “There’s no substitute for strolling around, getting together with friends or just taking a ‘me day’ to enjoy it.”
Minnesota’s notoriously fickle December weather largely cooperated with retailers until last week, when a prolonged storm dumped snow and ice across the region. Such storms are particularly hard on retailers and shopping districts which have attracted a regional following.
Lee said that the regional popularity of St. Peter’s small retailers was highlighted by the conversations he’s had with shoppers who have participated in the “Chamber Bucks” program, which provides shoppers with a $20 voucher for spending $50 in St. Peter.
Shoppers from 29 different communities utilized Chamber Bucks, with St. Peter’s location along Highway 169 and the presence of Gustavus Adolphus College helping to attract shoppers not only from regional hubs, like Mankato and New Ulm, but also the Twin Cities and even places like Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“We’ve had a lot of people stopping in who are headed to the Twin Cities or come down for the weekend,” said Cheryl Klagus of Altelièr Creative, one of St. Peter’s newest boutique stores.
Regional outlook
Nicole Winter, of Owatonna’s Urban Loft, said she expected a drop in sales, and suggested part of the reason may be that people are taking advantage of other recreational options as COVID-19 fades into the background and people feel less restricted.
“I figured it would be down a little bit, because I feel like with the whole COVID thing, people weren’t taking as many vacations, weren’t going out to eat as much, weren’t doing as many things for themselves,” she said.
Todd Lundgren of Owatonna’s Country Goods said sales at his store declined throughout 2022 before picking up in the last few weeks due to holiday sales. Among the biggest factors impacting his business has been surging inflation.
“We are actually embarrassed over some of our prices,” he said. “We are not adding as much markup to our products as we normally would have a year ago.”
While the intense inflation has reduced consumer buying power, Minnesota’s economy remains healthy by most indicators. As a result, consumers have money to spend even if they must set priorities — and it appears that buying unique holiday gifts remains a priority for many.
Cindy Stellar of Owatonna’s Central Park Framing and Finds said that she has been “swamped” with customers this year. Like other local retailers, Stellar has sought to attract a loyal clientele with unique gifts, and the custom picture framing side of her business is also very popular.
“Our primary focus is on having unique items that nobody else carries along with home decor and seasonal items,” she said. “We always like to have that unique item that people don’t see everywhere else they go.”
Mary Bungert of the Secret Attic in Northfield said many shoppers are interested not only in shopping at a local store, but in buying locally made goods at that store. That interest even extends to transplants or visitors brought to Northfield by the St. Olaf and Carleton Colleges.
“I had a shopper come into my store, she was from California but was here with her college student,” Bungert said. “She said was making every effort to buy from all small stores this season — and we’ve heard that from a lot of people.”
Consumer focus on shopping local appears to be benefiting both long-established businesses and newer startups. At Rare Pair, a Northfield staple for 45 years, owner Krin Finger said that even with some delivery challenges, her business has posted a strong year overall.
“The locals make a conscious effort to see what they can find downtown before they hop on the internet or drive to the Cities,” she said.
Sissy’s on 7th in Northfield is a much newer store but has seen significant growth in the last year as well. Owner Mary Peterson ordered more products this holiday season because she anticipated growth, and she hasn’t been proven wrong.
“Every day we still have new people finding us,” she said. “We’ve got a good strong base in town of people who want to shop local and are looking for things they’re not going to find at the mall or even other gift stores in town.”