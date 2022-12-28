Altelier St. Peter

Mother and daughter duo Cheryl Klages (left) and Alaena Klages (right) renovated the old Govenaires Thrift Store building into a new boutique storefront, Alteliér Creative, which opened in April 2022. (File photo/southernminn.com)

After a pair of holiday seasons shaped by COVID-19, local shops and retailers saw customers return to more normal shopping habits this season. But along with that came ever stronger competition for consumer dollars.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

