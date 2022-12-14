Clifford Chestnut

Colin Scharf poses as his lounge singer persona Clifford Chestnut with a cocktail ahead of the Holiday Classic. (Courtesy of Colin Scharf)

An all-new rock’n’roll holiday show two years in the making is coming to St. Peter this weekend.

Holiday Classic

Colin Scharf as Clifford Chestnut rehearses with Silver Belles Laura Schultz (left) and Hanna Cesario (right) in the Gold Mine recording studio in Mankato. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Holiday Classic promo

Colin Scharf appears as Clifford Chestnut in a promotional video for the Holiday Classic with Dan Duffy of the Dan Duffy Orchestra.

