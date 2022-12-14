An all-new rock’n’roll holiday show two years in the making is coming to St. Peter this weekend.
Mankato musician, filmmaker, writer and English professor Colin Scharf is inviting audiences into the extravagant world of silver-tongued, lounge lizard Clifford Chestnut in “The Holiday Classic” at the Capitol Room.
The musical variety show features a blend of iconic Christmas tunes with a rockabilly sound by Scharf as Clifford Chestnut; the doo-wop vocals of the Silver Belles, comprised of Laura Schultz, Hanna Cesario, Jasmine D’Avilar and Abigail Kimble; the Dan Duffy Orchestra; and Circle Inn Comedy Night creator and comedian Dan Vierk.
In preparation for the upcoming evening of crooning, cocktails and comedy, Scharf has appeared in-character as the washed-up lounge singer in skits on social media and in interviews with local television and radio stations sporting slicked-back hair, a tawny suit and gold jewelry.
The character of Clifford Chestnut dates back to horror-comedy film Scharf wrote and produced with his friends in college about the SantaCabra — a holiday beast which eats those who lack the Christmas spirit. Clifford Chestnut doesn’t appear in the movie himself, but as the fictional lounge singer behind the Christmas songs Scharf recorded for the soundtrack.
Clifford Chestnut has since re-emerged here and there in Scharf’s creative endeavors, most recently in a holiday show he performed last year. But since The Holiday Classic is the character’s first appearance in a starring role, Scharf dove into the role.
“We got to figure out who he really is so for the past month or so I’ve been method acting as Clifford. Not a day goes by where someone doesn’t mistake me for Clifford,” said Scharf. “It’s been a lot of fun to bring this guy alive who has been in our imaginations for over 10 years.”
Known locally as vocalist and guitarist in Good Night Gold Dust and Silver Summer, Scharf was approached by the Capitol Room owner Dan Dinsmore in 2019 to produce a holiday-themed variety show for the venue to premiere in December, 2020. But those plans were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread shutdowns. With co-producers Tim Berry and Pat Ryan, Dinsmore and Scharf revived the Holiday Classic for this year.
Scharf said there were three things Dinsmore wanted featured in The Holiday Classic: music, fun things and a wheel. Throughout the show, performers will spin an eight foot tall wheel on stage featuring all sorts of wacky challenges and giveaways for the audience to participate in.
The event will also feature a photo shoot with Santa Claus, a grazing table, signature cocktails, prize giveaways and gag gifts underneath the Christmas trees courtesy of Clifford Chestnut.
Audience members are encouraged to dance and sing-along to the harmonies of the Silver Belles and Clifford Chestnut and the energetic stylings of the Dan Duffy Orchestra. The setlist includes both original holiday songs, Christmas classics and jazz and rock-and-roll.
“What I’m really hoping for is whoever shows up, whether you’re an audience member or participating in an ancillary way, is to just be dressed up as if Christmas threw-up all over you,” said Scharf.