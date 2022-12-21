The Christmas spirit was alive on the Capitol Room dance floor over the weekend. Local musicians putting a rock’n’roll spin on classic carols moved the crowd to shimmy underneath the snow machines.
The energetic reception to the Capitol Room’s brand new musical Christmas production “The Holiday Classic” laid the foundation for what owner Dan Dinsmore hopes will become an annual seasonal spectacular.
“It’s blown my expectations completely out of the water,” said Dinsmore.
A grin was plastered on Dinsmore’s face following the long-awaited conclusion of Friday and Saturday’s showings of “The Holiday Classic.” It’s been over two years since Dinsmore approached his friend and Mankato musician Colin Scharf to write, co-produce and star in a holiday show for the Capitol Room. Those plans were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was well worth the wait.
Scharf took the stage as his seasonal alter-ego Clifford Chestnut - a washed-up, lounge lizard with a penchant for confusing the classic Christmas songs with commercial jingles. The character originates from a horror-comedy film Scharf wrote and produced with his friends in college about the SantaCabra — a holiday beast which eats those who lack the Christmas spirit.
As fond of the ladies as he is of cocktails, Clifford Chestnut was never without the harmonies of the Silver Belles, comprised of Laura Schultz, Hanna Cesario, Jasmine D’Avilar and Abigail Kimble. The Dan Duffy Orchestra added a dose of holiday jazz to the rockabilly sound of Clifford Chestnut’s guitar and doo-wop vocals of the Silver Belles.
In-between musical acts, comedian Dan Vierk of the Circle Inn Comedy Night entertained the audience with his stand-up routine and brought members of the crowd onstage to spin The Holiday Classic wheel. Audiences could win a number of invaluable prizes including a free drink, a gift from under the Christmas tree, the opportunity to request a song (though there were no promises Clifford Chestnut wouldn’t mix it up with a commercial) and a photo with Clifford Chestnut.
Before the show, audiences could grab drinks from the bar and get a photo with Santa Claus - played by our very own reporter Ethan Becker of Waseca County News.
“Everybody thinks you’ve got to go to the Twin Cities or a major metropolitan area, to get a really, really unique experience,” said Scharf. “But we have so much talent in this part of the space that we can put on things like this and bring joy and happiness.”
For the grand finale, The Capitol Room busted out the snow machines. A flurry of white feathers shot out from the rafters, eliciting cheers from the crowd as the flakes fell upon the dance floor.
Scharf and Dinsmore have already set their sights on next year’s Holiday Classic.
“We’re planning to make it an annual thing for however long I can jump around on stage like that,” said Scharf. “It will be different each time too. We were thinking a murder mystery with the SantaCabra.”