Silver Belles

(Left to right) Abigail Kimble, Jasmine D'Avilar and Laura Schultz harmonize as the Silver Belles. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The Christmas spirit was alive on the Capitol Room dance floor over the weekend. Local musicians putting a rock’n’roll spin on classic carols moved the crowd to shimmy underneath the snow machines.

Clifford Chestnut guitar

Collin Scharf as Clifford Chestnut shreds on the guitar. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Holiday Classic

Colin Scharf plays the guitar as Santa Claus. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Reindeer dancers

Dancers in reindeer antlers perform for the audience. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Dan Vierk

Comedian Dan Vierk (right) performs with Collin Scharf as Clifford Chestnut.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Dan Duffy

Dan Duffy performs on the guitar next to vocalist Hanna Cesario of the Silver Belles. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Holiday Classic audience

Audience members dance together in the Capitol Room. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Wheel

An audience member spins the wheel for a prize. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Dan Duffy Orchestra

The Dan Duffy Orchestra performs at the Holiday Classic. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Holiday Classic Dance Floor

The Holiday Classic audience felt the Christmas spirit on the dance floor. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow machines

Snow machines drop a flurry of feathers on the Holiday Classic crowd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Santa Holiday Classic

Joe Romehildt sits on Santa's lap. Santa Claus was played by Ethan Becker of Waseca County News. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments