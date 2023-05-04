World War II was turning in the Allies favor in 1945, as American and British forces broke down Germany’s Western front. With victory in sight, scores of American GIs pushing German forces eastward hoped they had seen the last of the death and destruction rendered by the historic war.
Those hopes were dashed in April 1945 when Western forces discovered the unthinkable. In the concentration camps of Buchenwald, Flossenburg and Dachau, soldiers found thousands of emaciated prisoners, weak from forced labor, starvation and disease, reaching out for help from behind the barbed-wire fences.
These were the survivors of what would become known as the Holocaust, an industrialized genocidal campaign by Nazi Germany, which murdered six million Jews, millions of Polish and Slavic peoples and hundreds of thousands of Roma and people with disabilities and many more considered “undesirables” by the regime.
Among the Americans who liberated the survivors were soldiers from Minnesota. It was these soldier’s perspectives that historical educator Arn Kind highlighted in a two-hour multimedia presentation titled “Liberators and the Holocaust.”
The April 19 presentation at the St. Peter Community Center was the latest in Kind’s series of historical reenactments and performances after 38 years of teaching students and adults of all ages. With a reputation for bringing history to life with uniforms, sets and authentic historical artifacts, Kind has toured St. Peter and cities across Minnesota to deliver in-depth lectures on some of the most significant moments of American history. The 75th anniversary of D-Day, American Civil War, American Revolution and the 100th anniversary celebration of America’s entry into World War I are just a few of Kind’s presentations.
A crowd of around 40 community members stepped into the Senior Center, which had been transformed into a miniature museum. Blown-up photographs of the liberation of concentration camps were showcased alongside a WWII map of German conquests, American and Israeli flags and a station featuring WWII-era weaponry.
Wearing the uniform of an American GI, Kind delivered a comprehensive presentation which took audiences from Adolf Hitler’s rise to power and the beginnings of the Holocaust to the operations of the concentration camps before showcasing the testimony of troops who liberated the camps and the aftermath of the genocide.
Kind’s multimedia presentation utilized historical images presented in a slideshow format, as well as written and recorded testimony from Holocaust witnesses and clips from films and television shows like “Band of Brothers.”
Historic testimony
Amid the soldiers Kind spotlighted was Arthur Johnson, a Gustavus Adolphus college graduate.
In 1941, Johnson was drafted into the US Army mere months after graduating from Gustavus. During his four years of service in World War II, the ammunition supply officer landed in Normandy 12-days after D-Day and followed General Omar Bradley and his troops into the Battle of the Bulge and then the Rhine area. But the soldier’s most haunting memories of the war came from his visit to the Buchenwald concentration camp.
Gates bearing the words “Jedem das Seine,” German for “To each his own,” greeted Johnson as he arrived at the entrance of the extermination camp. The soldier was shaken by the horrific reports coming out of the camp in the days after US troops liberated thousands of prisoners. Bewildered by the brutal images and descriptions he’d received through the radio and Stars and Stripes military newspaper, Johnson was compelled to see Buchenwald for himself.
When the US Army Sixth Armored Division overran the camp about two weeks prior in April, 1945, they found bodies stacked up over the walls “like cordwood.” The corpses of hundreds of people victimized by starvation, disease, forced labor and execution at the hands of the Nazis had been left out to rot as the camp had run out of fuel to burn the bodies in the weeks before Allied soldiers evacuated the site.
To ensure the Nazi’s campaign to exterminate Jews, Poles, Slavs, Romani, political prisoners and others labeled “undesirable” would not be dismissed as propaganda, Buchenwald’s brutal facilities were opened up to military, journalists and German civilians.
By the time Johnson toured the camp, the bodies were gone but the stench remained. In a 1986 interview with with the Anti-Defamation League of Minnesota and the Dakotas, the Gustavus graduate shared his vivid memories of touring the crematorium where Nazis dumped the bodies of the dead and the dying alike into a shared hole. Meat hooks still hung on the walls where prisoners were hung until they could be burned in the incinerators. Despite German efforts to clean the area, bloodstains were embedded in the walls.
Many of the prisoners were still living in the barracks, too emaciated to leave and in need of medical supervision from American health personnel. Johnson met the survivors, still in their striped uniforms, and was struck not only by the conditions, but the joy the former prisoners carried.
“There were the gaunt faces, the people who were emaciated, and their sunken eye sockets, and things of that sort. But even so, in the midst of that … there was a smile on their face,” Johnson said in a 1986 taped interview with Rhoda G. Lewin. “They were liberated now, and they had hope. You know, it was something that they hadn’t had for years. And thankful that at least now they were liberated. So even though many couldn’t speak, they might grab your hand. I remember that.”
What so puzzled Johnson was how such wicked crimes were committed just outside the city of Weimar, which was once home to numerous celebrated intellectuals like Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.
“Here’s the same area that could produce such a genius, the power of intellect and contribution to mankind of a Goethe, and the degradation we saw there in this concentration camp, of man’s inhumanity to man,” said Johnson. “It was just almost indescribable, how these people could be caught up into that type of thing. And I’ve pondered on it many times since, how thin that veneer of civilization is, and how quick even we could slip into that type of horror.”
Johnson’s testimony reinforced Kind’s core lesson, that another Holocaust could happen again and it could happen here. Citing a speech by African-American WWII veteran and Buchenwald witness Leon Bass, Kind emphasized that people need to take personal responsibility in their own lives to confront bigotry to avoid another Holocaust.