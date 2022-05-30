Prince fans should get ready to park their little, red corvettes in the Heart of Henderson parking lot for Princefest.
Henderson’s annual celebration of the Minneapolis sound pioneer is being condensed into one day of Prince-themed live music, artwork and tours of the Henderson sites where Purple Rain was filmed on Saturday, June 4.
Doors open at 9 a.m. with an art show by Moises Suriel, the artist behind the Prince mural outside the Henderson Healing Hub and the life-size bronze statue of the singer now located next to the Heart of Henderson’s Prince vault of merchandise. Examples of Suriel’s print art that will be available for purchase can also be seen on the wall above the Prince statue and bench.
The artist will also be debuting a new seven-foot-tall mural of the famed, Minnesota-born rock star at noon. Suriel’s piece features a 1999-era Prince standing upright against a foggy urban background resembling the “Purple Rain” film poster and album artwork. The mural will be placed adjacent to the Prince Vault and incorporates the warm, yellow light emanating from the vault and the replica of Prince’s motorcycle that stands in front of the wall to complete the look.
Other art vendors will be on site, including Jaden Kai, Gigi Galgun Turker and Kim Darden. Darden is known in the area for her Prince-themed apparel sold in the Heart of Henderson.
A releasing of the doves, donated by Rachel Miller of the Henderson Independent, is scheduled after the installation of the mural. Miller will be freeing the pair of doves with a special guest. Organizer Joel King won’t spoil the surprise, but he hinted the guest is a relative of Prince.
At 1 p.m., musician Johnny Rogers will take his guitar and his band to the stage set up in the Heart of Henderson parking lot to perform a tribute to Prince. Rogers ability to capture the artist’s essence on stage has made him a hit at previous Princefests.
“If you’ve ever seen this guy, you would think he’s Prince. Not so much the looks, but he plays the guitar as well as Prince,” said King. “He can play the Star Spangled Banner like Jimi Hendrix. He can play the guitar behind his back. He’ll jump off that stage. People gave him a standing ovation last year.”
King serves as the head and founder of the Prince Legacy Henderson Project and was responsible for commissioning the Prince Garden and coordinating Princefest. The small town tribute to the seven-time Grammy winner became King’s passion after 30 years of working as a Hollywood photographer and camera operator.
He’s most well known for his work on the films “Carrie,” “The Mighty Ducks,” and its sequel, and “Grumpier Old Men” — but one of the highlights of King’s career was working as a camera operator on “Graffiti Bridge,” the sequel to Prince’s seminal motion picture “Purple Rain.”
The Minnesotan singer songwriter was infamous for his eccentricities and round-the-clock assiduousness, but behind the scenes, King saw glimpses of Prince’s warmth and sense of humor beneath the professional exterior. In-between takes, King said Prince took an interest in his personal life and his favorite moments were when he had the opportunity to see the artist let loose with laughter.
The schedule of events also includes $10 tours of Henderson by Kefle Callender, showcasing the locations where “Purple Rain” was filmed. In addition, author and photographer Allen Beaulieu will be selling copies of his book “Prince: Before the Rain,” a collection of casual and candid shots documenting Prince’s rise to fame.
Catering will be provided by the Jonny’s BBQ Food Truck from Le Sueur.
Princefest is free to attend but patrons are encouraged to provide a free-will donation toward Johnny Rogers performance.