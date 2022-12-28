From juggling her career as a nurse and responsibilities as a parent, to learning the ropes as a first-time small business owner, Melanie Marti knows how difficult all of life’s challenges can be.
So when Marti established Harbor Home and Gifts three months ago in downtown St. Peter, she was determined to make her place of business a place of comfort — both for herself and her customers.
“I wanted something that conveyed a comfort or a safety feeling when you walk in the store,” said Marti. “My items are anything that help me to feel comfortable, and the goal is to have people feel comfortable when they’re here and their home feel more comfortable and safe.”
The store on 213 Minnesota Ave. makes a cozy impression upon entry. Customers are greeted by a trove of home decor lining white wooden shelves accentuated with green foliage and festive pine needles for the Christmas season. Moving past the decorative birds, ceramics, woodwork and homey wall signs, customers enter the gift section of the store. There, Marti stocks her own selection of books — a dream come true for the bookstore admirer — puzzles, pictureframes, trinkets and handbags.
Building her own business has been a welcome reprieve from the pressures of nursing. Marti has worked in the healthcare field for nearly 20 years and continues to spend part of her week at River’s Edge. While she remains passionate about nursing, Marti noted that healthcare has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In health care, it’s easier to get caught up in the suffering and the illness and the pain and the despair. I didn’t realize what a heavy load that was, so to have people come in and be so kind and welcoming has been wonderful,” said Marti.
Marti’s inspiration for entrepreneurship sparked after she began refurbishing furniture in her spare time as a stress reliever. As she continued to create her own decor, she was inspired to open up her own home goods store after discovering the building was available for lease.
While Marti currently doesn’t have any of her own furniture up for sale, she hopes to integrate some of her own pieces into the store selection in the future.
Harbor Home and Gifts also aims to highlight more local producers. The selection currently features Craft Addict hand-poured soy candles by Cassandra Efta of St. Peter and Minnesota Vikings woodcarvings by Marti’s uncle and Mankato artisan Greg Leodgood.
The store is one of just two locations in Minnesota that sell Melange Paints, which Marti uses for painting her own refurbished furniture.
Marti has high hopes for Harbor Home and Gifts in the future.
“I’m really excited to see where Harbor is going to go,” said Marti. “I think this is a great start, but I’m really excited for people to see more of the furniture pieces and for the business to evolve and get more streamlined.”