Edward Jones Financial Advisor Bart Weelborg is developing a new commercial space near Hallett’s Pond which will house his new office and two or three other businesses. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
There is a large expansive space behind the new Hallett’s Pond building, which remains undeveloped. Bart Weelborg said the area could be used to build a back patio and outdoor seating. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Construction on the 6,600-square-foot commercial development near Hallett’s Pond is nearing the final stages and may be ready to open its doors to three or four potential new businesses by the end of the year.
Just north of Hy-Vee, adjacent to Hallet’s Pond on Old Minnesota Avenue, Project Lead and Edward Jones Financial Advisor Bart Weelborg considers the site a prime location for retailers, medical and professional services or even some new restaurants.
Edward Jones is the one confirmed occupant at this stage in development. Once construction is completed around November and December, Weelborg will move out of his current office near Gustavus, an 1,800-square-foot section on the south side of the development.
Construction of the new property began in June after Weelborg received a proposition from a buyer interested in the current Edward Jones building. The Hallett’s Pond parcel offered more than enough space for an individual office, so the project was expanded into a multi-tenant building with 1,800-square-foot sections on both ends and a 3,000-square-foot middle section that could be occupied by a single tenant or divided into two separate commercial spaces.
Currently, the building is composed of a wooden frame made up of timber supplied by St. Peter Lumber and a fresh concrete floor poured over the weekend, but the structure is about to change rapidly in the next few weeks. Lager Construction will begin laying a brick facade over the next three weeks and paving a new parking lot following that.
Weelborg is envisioning a flat-topped brick and stone building surrounded by greenery that would look at home in St. Peter’s downtown aesthetic.
“We’d like to build a community here that works with the neighborhood, works with the city. We want to be good neighbors,” said Weelborg. “So we’re trying to take a little extra care and build a nice building that’s all brick and something that has the vintage feel of being part of the historic heritage this town has.”
In addition, the large open space behind the building could be used to build a back patio and outdoor seating for other businesses.
“I think {Hallet’s Pond] is an area that’s a growing part of town in the next few years,” said Weelborg. “We have a lot of stuff going on right now and want to be a part of it.”
