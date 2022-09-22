Bart Weelborg

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Bart Weelborg is developing a new commercial space near Hallett’s Pond which will house his new office and two or three other businesses. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Construction on the 6,600-square-foot commercial development near Hallett’s Pond is nearing the final stages and may be ready to open its doors to three or four potential new businesses by the end of the year.

Download PDF Hallett's Pond Development
A depiction of what the Hallett's Pond Development at completion. (Courtesy of Bart Weelborg)
The 3,000 square foot middle section of the new development could be occupied by a single business, like a restaurant, or split into two different businesses. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
There is a large expansive space behind the new Hallett’s Pond building, which remains undeveloped. Bart Weelborg said the area could be used to build a back patio and outdoor seating. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

