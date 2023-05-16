The Hallett's Pond Nature Area has received a new name, as the city of St. Peter moves to develop a new playground south of the fishing pier.
On Monday, May 8, the St. Peter City Council voted 6-1 in favor of dubbing the land containing Hallett's Pond, walking trails and future parkland Hallett Park. The renaming follows city plans to develop 0.9 acres of land adjacent to the pond, behind Hy-Vee, into a beachfront playground area.
City staff have drafted two potential options for playground amenities on the parkland. One map features a hexagonal climbing structure, a sitting pole and a triple balance beam while the other features a swingset, sitting pole, a pair of rocking ponies and a balance post.
In both concepts, the playground is flanked by a picnic lawn and shelter to the east and a green space and pollinator habitat filled with native plants to the west. A concrete walkway leads out from the fishing pier and encircles the park area, intersecting with a bituminous trail ring running around the pond.
Development plans also call for a shoreline restoration and sand beach area abutting the water.
The land was transferred to the city last year per a tax increment financing agreement with BRM Holdings, a firm behind the upcoming construction of the 70,000 square-foot Capitol Lofts multi-family apartment complex on a parcel of land outside Hallett's Pond.
The City Council received an initial recommendation from the Parks and Advisory Board to name the land Hallett's Park, with an apostrophe s at the end. Councilor Dustin Sharstrom said the name was chosen for options such as Hallett's Pond Park, Hallett's Pond and Capital Park for the sake of simplicity and to avoid the debate of whether Hallett's should be called a lake or a pond.
“We knew it would be called Hallett’s by most people in a practical sense so we didn’t want to get caught in the weeds of the language," said Sharstrom. "It’s just Hallett's Park, [rather than] naming it something else or getting into the debate you have in town of is Hallett’s Pond, is it Hallett’s Lake, is it Hallett’s Nature Area there? It was just Hallett’s.”
However, Mayor Shanon Nowell favored naming the area Hallett Park to make it consistent with the titles of other city parks.
"We have Gorman Park, Johnson Park, Gault Park named after individuals or families but none of them in the possessive," said Nowell.
Councilor Emily Bruflat suggested the city could use the opportunity to come up with an entirely new name for the area. Bruflat said she never really liked the name Hallett's, since it was simply named after the land's previous owner.
"It’s not really St. Peter. That's just how it strikes me, I wish there was something we could be creative about," said Bruflat. "I know with the controversy over lake or pond or whatever, kind of starting from scratch and something fresh."
After some discussion, the council voted in favor of Nowell's recommendation to name the area Hallett Park with Councilor Darrell Pettis dissenting.