A group of Gustavus students have been making a buzz in St. Peter with a proposal to harvest honey at Big Hill Farm.

Beekeeping

Gustavus students requested the City Council permit beekeeping within city limits as they hoped to launch a beekeeping project at Big Hill Farm. (Metro Creative image)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments