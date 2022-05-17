Tasks like registering to vote absentee or signing up for utility services can be difficult to navigate even if you’re a native English speaker. The already challenging process of accessing government and community services is even more troublesome when you’re learning the language or can’t speak it.
Martin Lang, Gustavus Adolphus Associate Professor of Communications, and his Media Representation class are bridging the gap between ELL communities and government and community service providers through filming instructional videos.
Each student-produced video breaks down topics like “how to pay your utility bill” or “how to get a small business development plan,” into digestible minute and half segments. The clips were recorded in English, but will also be translated and uploaded in languages like Spanish and Somali for ELL and non-English speaking members of St. Peter’s Hispanic and East African populations.
“This class was just a class until it wasn't. Coming from an underrepresented community, I can see my grandma and my aunt and my uncles having trouble,” said Gustavus Media Representation student Yuepheng Xiong. “Having this project and opportunity to release something that may potentially help people in my community - it’s an investment of emotions and value that wasn’t here before.”
Xiong, his classmate Luke Yang and a small group of Media Representation students collaborated directly with Nicollet County employees to determine what subject would be most useful for minority communities and the most appropriate for a minute-long video. The group decided on a short video highlighting the four documents to bring when applying for a REAL ID and the process of getting one.
“These are problems we’ve identified to mitigate things or proactively get people on the right page as much as we can,” said Yang. “We’re not going to solve all the problems altogether, but us putting our best foot forward and using these skills in a real world sense. A lot of us are seniors and having that ability to say I’ve done something in my major that has real world application is a really good feeling.”
Students also worked with Nicollet County on voting, the City of St. Peter on utilities and community center and library services, and the South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center on obtaining a small business development plan.
Each semester, Lang finds ways for students in his Media Representation course to provide their video production services for the local community. After the city’s community conversations with St. Peter’s Latinx and East African communities raised issues with language barriers to government services, Lang spoke with City Administrator Todd Prafke on how his class might help.
“There were lots of expressions of people not knowing how to get access to XYZ or feeling like they get ignored when they try to go do something or not understanding the process for getting the resource that they need,” said Lang. “From that list I identified four prime suspects and reached out to those organizations and invited them to take part in this project and give them a sense of how it would go.”
It was a change of pace from the lessons the class was used to. Student Ace Schwartz said the class previously emphasized filming narratives and showcasing conflict. But when he worked with Nicollet County on instructional videos for how to absentee vote and how to vote as a college student, function came before form.
“Not only is it collaborative, which is a new element thrown into the mix, it also emphasized function,” said Schwartz. “It's not so much artfully conveying how to vote, it’s about how we can explain voting in the easiest, most concise, most clear way possible.”
Ella Peterson, a student who worked with South Central Minnesota SBDC Regional Director Mike Hahn, said her group had to be thoughtful on crafting a video that was both helpful yet succinct. The student filmmakers also had to establish a visual language understandable to native and non-native English speakers.
To address this challenge, Peterson created graphic designs for her group’s video. It was an element she never focused on in past projects.
“We focus on showing not telling in this class and [graphics] were the most concise way to show and not tell,” said Peterson. “Especially when the translation occurs there might not be an equivalent linguistically.”
Creating a clip accessible across communities was the most daunting part of the process, said student Will Sorg. While writing the script for a tour of the St. Peter Community Center facilities, he found it challenging to ensure the audience always knew where they were inside the building.
“I made sure to have script structured in a way so it goes from one entrance of the building through the gym, down this way and around the whole area so we're not popping into different places just for people to understand the structure,” said Sorg.
Lang hopes the videos fold into a bigger project he dubbed the St. Peter Pantry. The pantry would serve as a collection of short video explainers that anyone could contribute to. His future classes could not only produce videos for the online resource, but local organizations could film their own projects as well.
“It’s a growing pile of short video resources anybody can deploy at any time like a library to answer all of their questions,” said Lang. “This is our first foray into that.”