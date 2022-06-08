The cross-cultural, long-lasting friendship between the alumni of the Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps and a small town Austrian band is proof of music’s capacity to transcend language and national boundaries.
On Sunday, May 28, Govenaires International delivered one last brassy performance outside Scholarship America in St. Peter before traveling to Obermarkersdorf, Austria to compete in a regional music competition.
Govenaires International is the only American band participating in the musical extravaganza, invited by Obermarkersdorf’s community band Musikkapelle Obermarkersdorf, which is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year.
The two bands bonded on the Govenaires' first trip overseas to the Shanghai Tourism Festival in 2016. John Mayer, of St. Peter, formed the Govenaires International branch in fall 2015, consisting of alums and long-time members of the Drum and Bugle Corps, in response to an invitation to march in the Shanghai parade.
While staying in their hotel, Govenaires member and Faribault German teacher Kate Falvey helped the band get to know their German-speaking neighbors next door.
“We happened to be in the hotel, and I heard German, so I went and introduced myself, and they said they were this tiny band from Obermarkersorf, Austria,” said Falvey. “We basically spent the entire week hanging out with them since we were sharing the same hotel.”
It was the start of a lasting friendship between the Govenaires and Musikkapelle and the Austrian band proposed the St. Peter musicians come to play in their hometown.
“This is a really unique experience. The bond with the group from Austria is pretty unique,” said Govenaires International Director Molly Mayer.
The Govenaires took the Austrians up on their offer in 2019. After months of rehearsals, 35 members traveled to compete in a musical competition in Obermarkersdorf.
Tuba player and Drum and Bugle Corps Co-Director Mike Hanzelka said the marching band scene in Austria had far more community involvement than in America. While in many local communities, the largest bands are high school and college-affiliated, in Austria even the smallest villages have large community bands.
In Obermarkersdorf, around 60-80 residents make up the community band, nearly a third of the 300-person populace. If the Govenaires had a similar proportion of the St. Peter population, the band would boast nearly 4,000 members.
“Out there, each village has their own sort of group or has their own musical niche, and they stick with it. It’s more ubiquitous out there,” said Hanzelka. “And that’s been really cool, the idea of a village having 300 people and a band that’s almost a third of the makeup. There’s no scholastic element to it, it’s just people in the village wanting to play music.”
Around 25-50 Austrian bands will be playing in the competition. Falvey compared the scale to every band club in the state of Minnesota getting together to play in US Bank Stadium.
Govenaires International is bringing a much larger group to Austria for their second visit, and they’ll even be joined by members of the German Heartliner Drum Corps who marched in the Drum Corps Championships at Washington D.C.
Rather than pay expensive baggage fees to fly their instruments into Europe, the Corps will be stopping in Munich and taking a train to Vienna after their June 7 departure to borrow horns from the Heartliners and meet up with three trumpet players, three mellophone players, a tuba player and two snare drummers joining the band.
The band members will then explore Austria’s wine country to the northwest of Vienna and hold their first rehearsal in the Obermarkersdorf on Friday, June 10. On Saturday, the Govenaires will bring a taste of American music to the market square in the small wine town of Retz. Later that day, the Govenaires will feature in an Obermarkersdorf parade and concert. The music festival concludes with the Sunday contest.
For the Govenaires International’s youngest member, 12-year-old Color Guard Freya Falvey, daughter of Kate, the trip is a unique opportunity to not only travel with the Govenaires but also to fly overseas.
“This is my first trip internationally, period,” said Freya. “I’m really excited but really nervous at the exact same time.”