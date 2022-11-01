A new community group formed to strengthen relationships between St. Peter's racial, religious and ethnic communities has received $100,000 to launch numerous community events and training programs for underrepresented populations.
The six-figure grant, courtesy of the Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant program will dramatically deepen the coffers of the St. Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council, which launched its first meeting this spring.
Led by Co-Presidents Bill Nelsen, a Lutheran pastor and former president of Scholarship of America, and St. Peter Islamic Center Director Mohamed Abdulkadir, the council aims to foster communication between St. Peter's white, East African, Hispanic and minority communities.
The council has already been active in St. Peter. On Oct. 10, members held an Indigenous People's Day March in which participants were encouraged to wear traditional garments representing their heritage. In partnership with the League of Women Voters, the group was successful in registering 18 voters with the assistance of translation services provided by the Islamic Center.
But with the Blandin Foundation's Leadership Boost Grant, the council can expand its activities to a whole new size and scope. Leadership Boost Grants were launched to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and Tribal communities to be visionary and creative as they move their communities forward after two years of snowballing challenges.
“The last two years of complex crises have taken a toll on leaders across rural Minnesota,” said Sonja Merrild, Director of Rural Grantmaking at Blandin Foundation. “In times like this, of great challenge and opportunity, the resilience and fortitude of rural people and places shines through. Yet, we recognize the critical need for more resources to move small communities from where they are to where they want to go.”
To realize this vision and to overcome language and cultural barriers, the Blandin grant will support programs offered through Community Education and Adult Basic Education such as language training, and technology support and training. The grant will also support community conversations, organized jointly by the City and the Council; cross-cultural gatherings involving adults and youth to share stories and traditions and to learn from each other; and leadership training to encourage active civic participation.
Nelsen, Abdulkadir and Council Vice President Leticia Snow issued this joint statement: “We are excited and extremely grateful for this support from the Blandin Foundation, which will help us realize our vision of a city that truly embraces and does not fear the growing, beneficial diversity of our special city.”
The Diversity Council discussed a number of potential opportunities for community education programs at their Oct. 27 meeting. Several council members said the community had lost the trust of the Spanish-speaking population. To bridge divides, the council discussed a potential after-school program for Spanish-speaking students, similar to the St. Peter Islamic Center's Hikmah reading, writing and math tutoring program to help Somali student.
Members also brought forward ideas for a quarterly language training event for Spanish-speaking parents, financing transportation to Adult Basic Education English Language classes, online technology classes as well as community leadership and cultural trainings touching on topics like race, culture and generational trauma.
The Council also seeks to connect St. Peter's diverse communities through intercultural events. Members have tossed around ideas for a food festival a festival of nations and a citywide talent show.
As the Diversity Council develops ideas for events and educational programs, the non-profit is working closely with civic institutions.
On behalf of the City Government, Shanon Nowell, Mayor, and Todd Prafke, City Administrator of St. Peter, stated, “This grant supports our partnership with the Good Neighbor Diversity Council in building relationships that cross racial, ethnic, and cultural lines, as together we work for the common good.”
St. Peter Public School Superintendent Bill Gronseth, serving as a partner of the St. Peter Diversity Council, praised the non-profit's mission as well.
“We look forward to working with the Good Neighbor Diversity Council to provide meaningful opportunities for people of all backgrounds to grow in understanding and support of each other," said Gronseth."Strong communities are essential to ensuring that all of our students have equitable opportunities to pursue their goals.”
The St. Peter Diversity Council is hoping to broaden its activities further. In partnership with the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce, Nelsen and Council Member Dana Melius applied for a $20,000 grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation's Inclusive and Equitable Communities Grant. Recipients will be determined by Jan. 3, 2023.