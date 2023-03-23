A restoration specialist who was previously serving as a consultant on plans to restore the Church of St. Peter shifted gears to assessing the damage caused by the tornado. In the wake of the destruction, the church organ was miraculously left untouched.
Cameras swarm Governor Arne Carlson at the steps of the Nicollet County Courthouse on March 30, the day after the tornado. Carlson cut his visit to Washington DC short to tour the devastated areas in St. Peter, including the First Lutheran Church, Pine Pointe Subdivision, Community Center and Arts and Heritage Center.
South Elementary first grader Dustin Schneider was one of the smallest kids on the Saints Wrestling Team, but still managed to win the school's Tough Man Competition. But Coach Tom Morgan never got the chance to give Schneider his medal. The six-year-old boy was killed by the tornado and his funeral was attended by 300 people.
Mike Kolbinger, of Bill Groebner Construction, is pictured repairing a home on Washington Avenue in the April 30 edition of the St. Peter Herald documenting the community’s recovery a month after the disaster.
Tornado survivors David Herre and his 13-year-old nephew Derek shared details on their harrowing encounter with the storm. The pair were caught in their Jeep on Jefferson Avenue. The pair were both tossed out of the vehicle by the high speed winds, but managed to survive hiding behind a tree.