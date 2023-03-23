Tornado 1

On the front page of the special edition of the St. Peter Herald, published two days after the 1998 tornado, LeAnn Edwards surveys the damage to her mother's Pine Pointe home. 
Tornado 3

A restoration specialist who was previously serving as a consultant on plans to restore the Church of St. Peter shifted gears to assessing the damage caused by the tornado. In the wake of the destruction, the church organ was miraculously left untouched. 
Tornado 2

Prior plans for a restoration of the Church of St. Peter were blown to bits when the 1998 tornado landed. 
Torndao 4

The Old Main building on the Gustavus Adolphus Campus stands alone in the destruction. 
Tornado 6

Tanya Pierson was out of town when the tornado hit and returned to her second story apartment bedroom near Gustavus Adolphus College on Monday to find it in shambles.
Tornado 8

Cameras swarm Governor Arne Carlson at the steps of the Nicollet County Courthouse on March 30, the day after the tornado. Carlson cut his visit to Washington DC short to tour the devastated areas in St. Peter, including the First Lutheran Church, Pine Pointe Subdivision, Community Center and Arts and Heritage Center. 
Tornado 10

Librarian Kathy Allen is pictured packing up books after the tornado blew the roof off the St. Peter Library. 
Tornado 20

An aerial view of the tornado's impact on the St. Peter Community Center and nearby neighborhoods is displayed on the April 9, St. Peter Herald front page
Tornado 33

South Elementary first grader Dustin Schneider was one of the smallest kids on the Saints Wrestling Team, but still managed to win the school's Tough Man Competition. But Coach Tom Morgan never got the chance to give Schneider his medal. The six-year-old boy was killed by the tornado and his funeral was attended by 300 people. 
Tornado 35

R.W. Carlstrom is pictured rebricking the Cornerstone Wellness Center at Minnesota Ave. on the front page of the April 23 St. Peter Herald as the wider community rebuilds piece by piece.
Tornado 37

Mike Kolbinger, of Bill Groebner Construction, is pictured repairing a home on Washington Avenue in the April 30 edition of the St. Peter Herald documenting the community’s recovery a month after the disaster.
Tornado 21

Justin Rheaume takes a well-deserved break on an uprooted tree after clearing yards along Broadway Avenue in the week following the tornado
Tornado 36

Jerry Niebuhr of Blue Valley Sod replaces grass on the Gustavus Adolphus College campus as the school rallied to rebuild.
Tornado 43

Country homes north of Cleveland lost roofs, windows and garages.
Tornado 44

Homes in rural west St. Peter, Knob Hill and Pine Pointe were punched before the storm raged through the center of town. 
Tornado 32

Teenagers Carissa Carlblom, Jennifer Walter and Dan Wunderlich dance to "London Bridge is Falling Down" on the stump of a 135-year-old tree downed by the tornado
Tornado 26

Tornado survivors David Herre and his 13-year-old nephew Derek shared details on their harrowing encounter with the storm. The pair were caught in their Jeep on Jefferson Avenue. The pair were both tossed out of the vehicle by the high speed winds, but managed to survive hiding behind a tree.
Tornado 27

Over 75 volunteers helped clear debris from the Ray and Sue Vulcan farmstead in rural St. Peter. The house was all that was left standing after the tornado struck
Tornado 28

Charles Degner looks up at the damage to the roof of the St. Peter Evangelical Church sanctuary after the 1998 St. Peter tornado. (St. Peter Herald archives)
Tornado 9

A St. Peter resident assesses the damage to a three story home. 
Tornado 12

An employee of the Video Magic and One Hour Photo store picks up VHS tapes blown off the shelves after the tornado took out the store windows and roof. 
Tornado 13

The Nicollet Plaza windows were shattered in the 1998 disaster. (St. Peter Herald archives)
Tornado 14

A car parked on the 200 block of North Third Street was pictured crushed by a lamp post in the aftermath of the 1998 tornado in St. Peter. (St. Peter Herald archives)
Tornado 16

Metallic debris believed to have originated from a grain bin west of St. Peter was blown in front of Ace Arrow Hardware during the 1998 tornado. (St. Peter Herald archives)
Tornado 17

The front end of a St. Peter home was blown clean off. The 1998 tornado left the building resembling an open dollhouse. (St. Peter Herald archives)
Tornado 18

In the April 2 edition of the St. Peter Herald community members look on at the aftermath of the tornado 
Tornado 34

Angela Mott and her 2 1/2 year old daughter Emmalie walk up the basement stairs to the now non-existent main floor of their home near Hwy. 99. 
Tornado 31

Volunteers clean up debris left by the tornado
Tornado 29

Ed Hayes of DNR stands next to a colossal tree which fell in Gorman Park
Tornado 19

St. Peter Lumber remained in business even though the property was reduced to toothpicks
Tornado 22

The Saints scoreboard and Jefferson Park was struck out 
Tornado 23

Insurance adjustor Douglas Buttram of Berkley Risk Services assesses the damage to Jefferson Park
Tornado 24

The Swanson Tennis Center court are all torn up
Tornado 25

Construction workers removed the press box at the St. Peter football field to prevent it from tipping over in the aftermath
Tornado 38

Demolitioners from Barnett Bros. Inc. knock down part of the Don's Appliance Warehouse on Nassau Street.
Tornado 39

An aerial view of the destruction of the Jefferson Avenue apartment buildings for college students
Tornado 40

The chimney of the St. Peter High School building crashed through the band room and debris fell into the chair room, damaging the building's operating systems
Tornado 41

Gustavus launched a campaign to plant 2,000 trees after the storm
Tornado 42

The fire escape and mattresses could be seen dangling outside Johnson Hall at Gustavus.
Tornado 45

Tom and Dawn Brown bought their 108-year-old home in St. Peter in January, but didn't have time to move in before the storm tore the building off its foundation. 
Tornado 46

Crews began demolition of the St. Peter Library after the storm destroyed 80% of the roof. 
Tornado 47

Construction crews rebuild the Pine Pointe Subdivision after the tornado.
Tornado 11

Mary Stagg was pictured comforting her grandchildren amid the wreckage of her home near Minnesota Avenue and Chestnut Street
Tornado 15

Over 2,000 buildings were damaged by the St. Peter tornado in 1998. (St. Peter Herald archives)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments