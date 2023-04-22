With a lineup of 58 vendors, including health and homecare providers, financial services and community and volunteer organizations the 2023 Senior Expo drew a booming crowd of baby boomers to the St. Peter Community Center.

Hundreds of visitors came out to the Community Center to attend the St. Peter Senior Expo. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Last Man Club visits with guests at the Senior Expo. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Nicollet County Health and Human Services Eligibility Worker David Sellnow hands out prizes to participants who played Nicollet County plinko. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Sister's Home Style Entrees showcases their delivered prepared meals for the elderly and homebound. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Mayo Clinic showcased an adjustable massage chair at the Senior Expo. (Carson Hughes.southernminn.com)
The St. Peter Public Library exhibited local events and opportunities at the Senior Expo. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

