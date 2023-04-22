With a lineup of 58 vendors, including health and homecare providers, financial services and community and volunteer organizations the 2023 Senior Expo drew a booming crowd of baby boomers to the St. Peter Community Center.
Over 300 visitors were counted at the 11th annual expo on April 20. Put on by the Boomers and Beyond Committee and St. Peter Recreation Department, the expo has served as a one-stop shop for seniors to get in touch with local agencies offering services ranging between healthcare and assisted living opportunities to financial planning and legal services, medical and financial assistance, transportation and ways to get involved in the community.
“There’s a lot of opportunities. It’s amazing how much there is offered in the area,” said Senior Expo attendee Nina West.
The retired St. Peter schoolteacher is a regular patron of the expo, but this year she brought her friend and colleague Nancy Sizer for her very first expo experience now that she’s old enough for the event. Sizer, also a former teacher, enjoyed seeing some of her old students manning the booths.
“It's been lovely. I’ve enjoyed chatting with and seeing some familiar faces I haven't seen in a while,” said Sizer.
The wide variety of vendors included River’s Edge Hospital, who were conducting fall risk assessments, and community organizations like the St. Peter Area Food Shelf, Friends of the Library and Last Man Club. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance collecting expired and unused prescriptions, the Lions Club took in disposed eyeglasses and hearing aids and American Legion Post 37 accepted retired US flags.
“With all of the information we’re giving, not just for the residents, I think it’s a great opportunity for them to know about our community,” said Senior Living Consultant Sara Gersemehl, who was operating a booth for Ecumen Prairie Hill and Sand Prairie. “Not just our place, but any facilities in the area. There’s lots of different things that can be helpful.”
Serving at the booth alongside Gersemehl was Sand Prairie resident Marie Satrom, who volunteered to help recruit new members. Satrom is a regular face at the expo, though it was her first time behind the booth, but she said she had the chance to chat with the vendors at the top of the event.
On top of the vendor booths, the Senior Expo featured live music by the Bullypulpit Bluegrass Band and a presentation by Gustavus Adolphus College tennis and Life Camps Neal Hagberg titled, “Holding On and Letting Go: How to Know When to Do Which.” In addition, members of the Ewenique Quilt Guild put up a colorful display of their own patchwork designs. Since 2001, the guild's 35 members have been brightening the community with quilt shows and donations to local charities.
“Everybody seems to like looking at [the quilts] and everybody seems to have their own favorites,” said Kandy Fraley of the “They’re drawn to one or the other. It’s fun to see.”
Witnessing the large lineup of Senior Expo attendees, Assistant Recreation Program Supervisor Gabriela Roemhildt declared the showcase a success.
“I think this has been a very robust year,” said Roemhildt. “We’re out of COVID, people want to be out, they like the music we selected, it’s just a good venue.”