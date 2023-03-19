Subzero temperatures couldn't stop St. Patrick's Day diehards from bringing the Irish spirit to the streets of St. Peter.
While the -11 Fahrenheit windchill put a damper on attendance, hundreds of clover-covered paradegoers still braved the cold to catch an eyeful of the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Friday.
Crowds lined the parade route on Third Street, stretching from Broadway to Mulberry Street, while others watched from the windows of neighboring bars and business to shelter from what organizers reported was the coldest St. Patrick's Day in the event's 45-year history.
The parade was a show worth waiting for. The American Legion Post 37 Color Guard and St. Patrick's Day Queen Katie Erickson led scores of emerald-clad Irish Clans, businesses and organizations from St. Peter and surrounding communities to spread some good, old-fashioned luck of the Irish in come unfortunate weather.
Following the parade, the celebration continued as patrons clinked their glasses filled with festive, green tinted beer at local establishments. The St. Peter Ambassadors held a raffle drawing at the Red Men Club at 7:30 p.m. that night to award six lucky ticketholders between $50 and $500 in chamber bucks.
The St. Patrick’s Day festival is rooted in the deep Irish heritage of the St. Peter area, stemming from Bishop John Ireland’s settlement of southern Minnesota in the 1840s. Every year, the celebration is coordinated by the St. Peter Ambassadors.
In addition to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the St. Peter Ambassadors coordinate three other annual events: Blues Fest, the Ambassadors’ Golf Classic and St. Peter Oktoberfest. Blues Fest in the Park is scheduled for Saturday June 10.
