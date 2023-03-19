Subzero temperatures couldn't stop St. Patrick's Day diehards from bringing the Irish spirit to the streets of St. Peter.

St. Patrick's Queen Katie Erickson tosses candy with her fellow St. Patrick's Day queens.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A young girl watches the American Legion Post 37 Color Guard open the St. Patrick's parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter Ambassadors Grand Marshal Curt Rice tosses candy to paradegoers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A horse-drawn carriage strolls through St. Peter.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Patrick's Parade participants let the dogs out.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
In spite of the snowfall, parade participants kept St. Peter looking green for St. Patrick's Day. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Everyone was wearing green to get in the St. Patrick's spirit, including these Basset Hounds.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Children received green necklaces from parade participants.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Despite the subzero temperatures, crowds came out to support the St. Patrick's Day Parade.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Connor Clan marches in the St. Patrick's Day parade.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids hold out their hands to catch candy. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Members of the Connor Clan wore festive green and white outfits. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter High School Seniors Lauren Powers (left) and Keira Oeltjenbruns (center) were crowned Le Center St. Patrick's Celebration royalty alongside Sami Tiede (back).  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The McCabe clan rides through St. Peter.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids collected caches of candy at the St. Patrick's Day parade.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Drummers march down Third Street performing for the crowd.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Bikers with Kato BMX rode down Third Street during the parade.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps tossed wooden rifles into the air and twirled shamrock-spangled flags in their annual St. Patrick's parade performance.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps spread their music through the streets.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Parade participants  offer kids St. Patrick's souvenirs.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The recently opened St. Peter mattress store Mattress Today drove through their first St. Partrick's Day Parade.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The John Ireland Catholic School marches in the St. Patrick's Day parade.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

