Years before he became an assistant professor at Gustavus Adolphus College, an award-winning composer and professional jazz pianist, Masa Ishikawa was a young Japanese college student with a dream of studying music in the home country of his musical idol: Stevie Wonder.
Since 2016, the 42 year-old musician has used his passion for music to teach students as a visiting assistant professor at Gustavus. This is a more relaxed time for him, after decades pursuing his passion and developing his skills all over America.
Ishikawa possessed a deep affection for music from an early age. While growing up in the small city of Aizu Wakamatsu, about an hour’s journey from his birthplace in Fukushima, Ishikawa spent much of his youth singing in multiple choirs throughout primary and secondary school.
The young singer was introduced to a whole new world of music when he moved from his small town to Japan’s capital city of Tokyo for his undergraduate studies. His vocal instructor challenged him to push his boundaries and find musical influences outside of Japanese pop.
Ishikawa took advantage of his cosmopolitan surroundings and visited Tower Records, at the time one of the world’s largest music retailers. After climbing multiple floors stocked with thousands of CDs, Ishikawa happened upon Stevie Wonder’s 1973 album “Innervisions.”
Though two decades and 5,300 miles removed from the album’s recording, Ishikawa was enthralled. He poured over the Motown singer-songwriter’s biography and lyrics, which came with the album translated in Japanese, and he eagerly returned to the record store to take a deeper dive.
“There was a period of time where I literally would get money, go to the store and buy one album of Stevie Wonder each day,” said Ishikawa. “At that time, he already had 20 or so albums he released, so I would go there and say ‘Today, I’m going to buy this. Tomorrow, I’m going to buy this.’ And I just kept buying and buying.”
While Stevie Wonder had several major hits in Japan, like “Sir Duke,” it was Ishikawa’s first true experience diving into the artist’s material.
His newfound obsession brought him signed, sealed, delivered to Seattle, Washington in 2003, so he could receive formal music training in the United States.
“I really wanted to come to this country where he was born and not just listen to his music,” said Ishikawa. “I was so curious about the country, and I had this vague idea that I wanted to come and study because of that influence.”
Through studying music in America, Ishikawa picked up piano as a base to learn the fundamentals of playing an instrument and applying music theory. He enjoyed it more than anticipated and began taking his first private piano lessons as a young adult.
Ishikawa was drawn to classical and jazz instrumental music as he steeped himself in his education. Eventually, he dropped singing from his repertoire to focus exclusively on training as a classical and jazz pianist.
“I guess it was being introduced to different styles of music like classical music … I didn’t grow up listening and studying that type of music; it was always elsewhere,” said Ishikawa. “I was always surrounded by Stevie Wonder or Japanese pop music — like what a young person would listen to in a small town.”
He continued his education in jazz performance and composition in Colorado, Florida — where he was one of five finalists in the 2016 Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition — and Nebraska.
As a professional musician, Ishikawa infuses his jazz compositions with his Japanese background. On his first studio album published in 2019, “Dialogue,” Ishikawa composed 10 instrumental pieces with the vibraphone, piano, bass and drums based on his own reflections.
Pieces like “Night Parade” take inspiration from the fireworks and folk dances he would witness at summer festivals as a child and “Oni Mai” (Dance of the Ogres) is based on Ishikawa’s own imagined tale of a kindhearted Japanese folk monster, the Oni.
The 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, which resulted in nearly 20,000 recorded deaths and a triple meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant deeply affected the Fukushima native.
In 2015, he composed “Suite for the Forgotten,” a series of three jazz orchestra movements inspired by grief over the tragedy and the uncertain long-term impact of the radiation exposure in Fukushima.
Last year, for the 10th anniversary of the disaster, he collaborated with Eien Hunter-Ishikawa on the Mujo Suite, which blended Ishikawa’s American-influenced jazz stylings with Japanese instruments like the taiko drums and shinobue.
As a self-professed introvert, Ishikawa finds that he’s most comfortable when he’s playing, composing and discussing music.
“When it’s filtering through music; I think that’s why I teach music, too; it helps me to really connect,” said Ishikawa. “It’s not that I can’t connect with people without music, but music has been a tremendous asset …”