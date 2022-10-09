Senate District 18 candidates incumbent Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) and business consultant Mark Wright (R-Mankato) took to the Mayo Clinic Event Center in Mankato Tuesday night to present their competing visions for the state budget and economic growth in the district.
Hosted by Greater Mankato Growth and moderated by the organization’s director Andy Wilke and Mankato Free Press Publisher Steve Jameson, the 90-minute forum honed in on the candidates’ economic, agricultural, energy and health care policy.
Incumbent Sen. Frentz levied his five years of experience in the Minnesota Senate and endorsements from industry organizations representing police, farmers, teamsters, nurses and social workers. As the state of Minnesota sits on a $9 billion surplus, the assistant minority leader said his first priority would be to return around $4 billion to residents in the form of tax cuts. Those dollars are part of a structural surplus, said Frentz.
”I have supported the idea of a social security tax repeal. I like that,” Frentz added. “It’s about $700 million a year that it would cost us, but I think it’s a good way for us to stay competitive. We would then have to find another $700 million in the budget, because, as all of you know, the budget must balance.”
The senator’s second listed priority was to finance a bonding bill, which stalled in the Legislature this year, and support projects like the Mankato Water Treatment Facility, Minnesota State University’s Armstrong Hall and Caswell Park in North Mankato. The bill would not only address critical needs, but create jobs, according to Frentz.
Frentz further stated the biennial budget should focus on addressing staffing shortages in long-term care facilities and schools.
His opponent, Wright, called for a change in state leadership that would emphasize free market solutions and create a more business-friendly environment. Though Wright has never held, nor ran for public office before, the candidate stated his experience as a business owner and entrepreneurial consultant would offer a fresh perspective to the Legislature.
Wright’s top priority is to address the surplus by offering permanent tax cuts and eliminating the social security income tax. He claimed high tax rates were driving businesses out of Minnesota.
The candidate argued the biggest issue with a bonding bill was inflation driving up the cost of projects between this year and the next session. He added the Legislature would need to take a creative approach to reduce the dollar amount and cut projects out, or alternatively increase the size of the bonding bill.
“Six years ago the budget was at $43 billion, it’s at $52 billion now. I say enough is enough,” said Wright. “We need to focus more on a needs-based budget rather than a wants-based budget.”
Both candidates supported passing a bonding bill early in the next session.
Wright added that he agreed with the priorities listed by Frentz, including addressing staffing shortages, but those priorities would need to be weighed against the tax burden placed on residents and businesses.
In setting a budget for the next biennium, Wright said his priorities are to reduce taxes to make living in the state more affordable, tackling the increasing Health and Human Services budget and addressing how Minnesota’s education dollars are spent.
“My priority in that state budget is making sure education dollars are spent correctly and we spend it on education, not fluff subjects and not political indoctrination. I think that’s the key right now as we have falling assessment scores statewide,” said Wright. “We’ve also lost 40,000 children out of the Minnesota public education system. Why? And does that mean we should also be reducing the budget by the same amount? That’s a loaded question and I’m not going to go there.”
Frentz’ top priority for the budget was to establish a public option for health care in Minnesota, allowing those on the individual market to sign up for a state-run plan. The senator said a disproportionate number of farmers are on the individual health care market and could see the greatest savings with a public option.
“The first result is they would save quite a bit of premiums, by some estimates $500-600 a family, a month,” said Frentz. “However, it will reduce reimbursements to rural clinics, hospitals and doctors that will have some effects that will be longer term and we’ll have to watch for those things.”
His vision for the biennium budget also included dollars to bridge the funding gap in special education, retain and recruit teachers and some tax relief.
Transportation and growth
Moderators asked the candidates if they would support dedicating all of Minnesota’s auto parts sales tax to transportation funding, doubling the sum currently invested in roads and bridges. Both candidates affirmed their support for the measure and Wright additionally called for an audit of the gas tax to see if revenues are being spent properly on transportation. In light of increasing electric vehicle sales, Frentz said there should be an annual fee or mileage tax to ensure that electric vehicle owners pay into the transportation budget as well.
On encouraging business growth, Frentz said the government should create a “tax competitive” environment where businesses can make a profit in spite of the tax burden and the state can invest in infrastructure to attract talent to the community.
Wright said the best thing the government can do for businesses is to “leave them alone.” One way the candidate said the state could encourage growth is allowing small businesses to take advantage of the public bonding rate. He also suggested an immigration program could help offset the labor shortages facing Minnesota businesses.
Childcare and health care
Moderators further asked the candidates how they would address issues impeding the growth childcare providers. Frentz said the state needed to continue to fund childcare grants for providers and border to border broadband to enable lager facilities. Wright said the state should loosen the regulatory environment to encourage childcare centers to scale up and provide individual services at a lower cost and offer business management training for childcare providers.
When questioned on how to approach the demands of an aging population against a short supply of senior care staff, Wright said there were no easy answers but suggested tuition reimbursement could be granted to students training in senior care and that the state should encourage people to carry long-term care insurance. Frentz called for the legislature to raise staff reimbursement rates for long-term care facilities and encourage alternatives to facility-based care like family-based home care.
Since 2021, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is required to do a cost-benefit analysis on any new legislative proposal that would add new coverage requirements to individual and employer-backed health insurance. However, the rule has come under criticism for being overly burdensome.
Frentz said he was open-minded to the review process and said more information could be useful, but would not commit to the supporting it. Wright said he also appreciated more information, but questioned if the analysis could be presented to the legislature in a timely manner.
Agriculture and energy
To promote agriculture in Greater Minnesota, Wright supported the continued funding of Greater Mankato Growth's GreenSeam program, cutting the estate tax and bringing some of the University of Minnesota's agricultural programming to Minnesota State University Mankato.
Furthermore, the candidate said Governor Tim Walz's "Clean Cars" initiative to build out the state's electric vehicle infrastructure and require auto manufacturers to deliver more low-emission and zero-emission vehicles pose a threat to biofuel production in Minnesota agriculture. Instead, Wright pushed for the free market to lead the way on electric vehicle manufacturing.
Frentz said investing in state infrastructure and promoting biofuels was critical for the growth of farming and touted his authorship of the original GreenSeam funding bill.
The senator also countered claims that "Clean Cars" was a threat to Minnesota agriculture. Frentz said that major auto manufacturers have already announced plans to transition to only producing electric vehicles, but that the state is decades away from not needing biofuels. He added that the standards are necessary to reduce carbon emissions and protect the planet from climate change.