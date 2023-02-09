A former St. Peter resident is accused of misrepresenting his income to collect over $18,000 in medical assistance.
Christopher George Buhl Sr., 42, now of Apple Valley, was charged with one count of felony theft by wrongfully obtaining assistance and four felonies for violation the declaration requirement while seeking public assistance.
According to the criminal charges, Buhl was actively receiving medical assistance payments between Nov. 1, 2016 and April 31, 2021, but was ineligible under the program for multiple extended periods between 2017 and 2020.
These periods included June 2017 to May 2018, July 2018 to October 2018, the month of February 2019 and October 2019 to January 2020.
Buhl’s case was referred to the Nicollet County fraud prevention investigator on Sept. 18, 2020, after he allegedly failed to report his income.
A Health and Human Services eligibility worker said they were told by Buhl he only worked for a particular business for three months and earned around $1,000 in January. However, he reportedly received over $7,000 from the employer in the third quarter of 2019, $21,000 by the fourth quarter, and over $7,000 in the first quarter of 2020.
His renewal form, submitted in September 2019, reportedly made no mention of employment at the business and claimed $10,700 was his projected annual income.
The investigator reportedly obtained information showing Buhl received income from four separate employers that he did not report while applying for public assistance between 2017 and 2020.
In a recorded interview in March 2021, Buhl reportedly stated that he started working at the first business at the end of September 2020, performing a contract job that only lasted a few months and earned around $1,200. According to the complaint, Buhl denied making more than that, and indicated he made $20,000 through his property management employment.
In total, the charges allege Buhl was overpaid more than $18,600, due to not reporting his circumstances.
