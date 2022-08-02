Lora Johnson Dennis —Norseland 4-H
Executive Vice President of Digital Media, NBCUniversal, New York
The fair was always the highlight of our summer. Entering cookies or a cake in the food competition. And making sure my pig was “show ready” for the pig show. I remember Grandma Rodning was a judge for my white cake one year. I don’t think the connection helped because I certainly didn’t win. I still vividly remember singing songs at our Norseland 4-H meetings above the Creamery where I learned parliamentary procedure and the 4-H pledge. And how could I forget the softball team games against my cousins playing for New Sweden. I still have my 4-H records. I found them cleaning out my parents’ home. Looking back at how I learned to sew, bake, take care of animals and play sports, all were building blocks of who I am today. I also found my Mom’s 4-H records. She wrote a report about her bread baking, which went on to be legendary in our family. 4-H wasn’t just an activity in our family. It was a thread that wove our family, friends and community together.
Mike Karlsrud — Traverse 4-H
President of MA Peterson Design Build, Edina
I looked forward to the fair every year because of the variety of things to do and see. Showing livestock against the same kids we played softball with built lifelong respect and sportsmanship for healthy, good competition. My projects in gardening and woods has led to a life of having my own garden and wood shop that I enjoy to this day. Finally, the tractor pull! The “green” vs “red” conversation still happens to this day! It was a great experience. My days in 4-H remain with me today.
Ann Wenner Volk — Traverse 4-H
Marketing & Communication, Gustavus Adolphus College
Nicollet County Fair Board Secretary since 2009
Growing up, I loved being in 4-H and could not wait until the fair. I practiced baking and worked on gardening with my mom and made woodworking projects with my dad. We also had incredible parent participation and support in our Traverse group that taught us so much. All aspects of 4-H shaped your character from conducting proper meetings, to completing projects and demonstrations, volunteering and being a part of the softball team. It taught you to work as a team, but to also complete solo projects. You learned how to conduct an official meeting and interact professionally. I developed a strong sense of community and commitment to help others by being in 4-H. The fair was always the high point of the year with the rides, entering your projects, watching the animal judging shows, programming, the grandstand events and working as many shifts as I could in the 4-H food stand. I made lifelong friendships with my fellow 4-H members and now serve proudly since 2009 as a 4-H alum on the Nicollet County Fair Board in my hometown.
Pat Pehrson — Lake Prairie 4H
24 years on the Nicollet County Fair Board
My experience in 4H was not about ribbons and awards. It’s about the people who taught me, the experience, life long skills, the memories showing dairy cattle at the county fair and making friends. Now as an adult it’s about being a role model for the future generation, giving back and making it better.