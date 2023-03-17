...ICY ROADS FROM BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH
TONIGHT...
Icy roads from cold temperatures,gusty winds, and recently fallen
snow and intermittent flurries will continue this afternoon and
evening. Winds will diminish on Saturday, but temperatures will
remain below freezing.
Motorists should be aware that road conditions can change quickly
and are urged to drive accordingly, including allowing extra
space between vehicles and allowing extra time to reach
destinations.
The Kasota Fire Department and area fire crews responded to a house fire in Kasota Township at 33201 Shanaska Creek Road.
At 9:11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, the Kasota Fire Department along with Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a house fire located at 33201 Shanaska Creek Road located in Kasota Township.
Upon arrival, emergency responders determined the basement of the residence was fully engulfed in flames. The three occupants of the residence were able to exit the home and were monitored on scene for smoke inhalation.
Fire crews continued through the afternoon attempting to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Assisting Kasota Fire Department was Cleveland Fire, St. Peter Fire, Le Center Fire and North Mankato Fire along with Le Center Ambulance Service.