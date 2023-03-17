At 9:11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, the Kasota Fire Department along with Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a house fire located at 33201 Shanaska Creek Road located in Kasota Township.

Kasota house Fires

The Kasota Fire Department and area fire crews responded to a house fire in Kasota Township at 33201 Shanaska Creek Road. 

