You don’t need a plane ticket to experience the world. A new multicultural celebration is demonstrating the diversity of music, dance and cuisine that exist right here in St. Peter.
Local performers, artists and restaurateurs will be showcasing their roots on Saturday, May 6, between 1-5 p.m. at the first annual St. Peter Festival of Nations. Coming to Johnson Hall at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds, the event is the culmination of months of organizing by the Good Neighbor Diversity Council to create a flagship celebration of the region’s cultural diversity.
“Oftentimes we think we need to go to the Twin Cities to see something new and we really don’t,” said one of the event’s organizers, Trish Hiscock-Austin. “Right here where we live, we have all kinds of things that we can celebrate and explore and learn around culture and community and language and religion and all the ways people are who we are.”
The festival showcases the wide world that exists in small towns like St. Peter, noted fellow organizer Echocce Mendoza, featuring traditions from Mexico to Somalia to Germany, Ireland, Belize, China and many more nations from around the globe.
The main acts this year include three dance troupes showcasing traditional performances from Mexico and Somalia. Ballet Folklórico México Azteca, from the Twin Cities, and Zamora Folklore from Le Center, will both be performing choreographed folk dances from Mexico. Folkloric dance takes inspiration from the dances that would be performed in villages rather than on stage, and often feature men in wide-brimmed hats and charro suits dancing alongside ladies twirling in bright, multicolored dresses.
“Even as a first generation Mexican, it’s a very enriching experience and I feel everyone would have that same feeling,” said Mendoza. “It’s very traditional, it feels like a time capsule of where people would do this at a rancho or something and to see it happening today, it’s great they’re willing to share it with us.”
In addition, the Somali Museum of Minnesota Dance Troupe will be performing traditional dances from regions across Somalia. The troupe is made up of high school and college from the Twin Cities with a passion for sharing their Somali culture.
The Festival of Nations has even more performers lined up, including flamenco dancer Molly “La Bo” Stoltz and hip-hop artist Jon Ivan Gill. Under his stage name Gilead7, the Assistant Gustavus Philosophy Professor will be performing rap and spoken word inspired by Belizean and Honduran cultures.
For kids and families, Nancy Busse will be telling stories from around the world with puppets. The family-friendly event will also feature face-painting, games and crafts. For organizer Zuleka Abdi Noor, involving kids and youth is essential to forward the Good Neighbor Diversity Council’s mission of promoting cultural integration and a sense of belonging between diverse communities.
“We strongly feel that it is important to prioritize the enrollment of the youth groups for participation,” said Abdi Noor. “The festival intends to maximize the protection of the young generation against practices of discrimination, isolation, and marginalization through building interaction, confidence, trust, and equality among societies and individuals as entities.”
If there’s one that unites people from all walks of life, it’s food — and the Festival of Nations promises to have grub galore. Mexican and Asian food trucks, a German stand with brats and schnitzel, Somali sambusa and mandazi, Wonders Ice Cream and Boba and desserts such as cookies, cake pops and boba tea are just some of the culinary options on the platter.
No cash is no problem. Some food items on the menu will be available to sample for free or purchased for $1 including tamales, chai tea, cream cheese wontons from China Town, corn beef and cabbage from Patrick’s on Third and sweets and treats from Mexican and Somali markets.
That’s not all guests can pick up. Pottery, jewelry and other items will be available at a vendor fair featuring an estimated 15 vendors.
A variety of visual artistic works will be on display for members to view and participate in. Artist Sandy Forseth is creating an 18-20 foot long mandala chalk design on pavement outside Johnson Hall. Guests are invited to then color in the design.
In addition, a gallery will feature work by photographer Khyron Winfield Mankato mixed media artist Ark and an interactive exhibit led by Mendoza. The exhibit may appear to be just a bare tree at first, but when guests are invited to reach out and touch it, each person will appear like a leaf on its branches.
Mendoza noted the event was only made possible by backing from the Blandin Foundation and the intercultural connections of the Good Neighbor Diversity Council membership.
“It’s nice that we really crowdsourced for this first event,” said Mendoza. “We emphasized on using our network of community of people to network with their communities of people.”