The taste of Somalian sambusas, the folk dance of Mexico, crafts by Indigenous American artisans and fables from Russia and around the world were brought together under one roof at the first annual Festival of Nations.
The inaugural year of the Good Neighbor Diversity Council's signature event was a smashing success as hundreds of community members from cultural backgrounds of all stripes flocked to the Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter on Saturday, May 6.
Johnson Hall was jam-packed with visitors escaping from the rain outside, ready to indulge in a wide variety of global cuisines, crafts and entertainment representing the multitude of cultures that call St. Peter home.
"We encourage people not to fear diversity, but to celebrate it," Good Neighbor Diversity Council Co-Chair Bill Nelsen announced as the festival began.
Guests entering the fairgrounds witnessed an array food trucks and vendors offering Mexican, German and Asian dishes, boba tea and snow cones outside, only to find even more samples of global foods as they entered Johnson Hall.
The lavish diversity of cuisine was only rivaled by the multitude of vendors and non-profits stationed inside. Paintings and mixed-media art by local artists, lawn ornaments and sculptures, handcut gemstones, Lakota Made herbal remedies, handcrafted dreamcatchers and jewelry were just some of the offerings available at the vendor fair.
Though guests were at times bumping elbow to elbow as rainclouds herded people inside, the bustle a good problem to have for vendors like Maria Rodriguez and Josefina Flandes. The pair had hundreds lining up to see their lineup of wares imported from Mexico. The festive display featured pastel, woven handbags, ponchos, calaveras (Day of the Dead-patterned skulls) and an assortment of trinkets all crafted by artisans from a village in the state of Oaxaca.
"It's been very busy. There are people from everywhere, different cultures and the people say they love Mexico," said Flandes. "I fell so proud to share our culture."
It wasn't long until after the festivities began that a diverse mix of dancers, musicians and storytellers took the stage. Opening the festival was flamenco dancer Molly "La Bo" Stoltz, who stepped to the music of Ross on guitar.
There was more stepping in store as dance troupe Ballet Folklórico México Azteca arrived from the Twin Cities to perform the baile folklórico, a series of choreographed dances inspired by the traditional folk dances of Mexico.
With each number the dancers changed their wardrobes to reflect the different regions of Mexico each folklórico style was rooted in. Ladies twirled in styles ranging from colorful, ribboned Jalisco dresses to the elegant, white lace of Veracruz while the men tap-danced in white and black charro (mariachi) uniforms.
Ballet Folklórico México Azteca was followed by another Twin Cities dance troupe, this time showcasing traditional dances from Somalia. Made up of high school and college students, the Somali Muesum of Minnesota demonstrated a number of popular dances like the dhaanto, in which performers mimic the movements of a camel by swinging their outstretched arms and bobbing their knees to the music.
Guests were invited to join the Somali Museum of Minnesota dancers onstage for a number, forming a circle and moving in towards the center and back out to the beat.
A circle of kids quickly swarmed around puppeteer Nancy Busse as she followed up with puppet show demonstrations of nursery rhymes and fables from across the world.
"I loved seeing the children sitting down and watching the story because not only did that mean they were ready to sit down and have a little break, they were so focused on that story. It was really beautiful," said festival organizer Echocce Mendoza. "It reminded me of Sesame Street and I hope we can be like Sesame Street."
Outside of the puppet show, the Festival of Nations provided kids with a number of activities to keep them engaged, learning and having fun. Children (and adults) could get their face painted, receive henna tattoos, color in a chalk mandala by artist Sandy Forseth and learned how to make piñatas under the tutelage of St. Peter High School Spanish Teacher Veronica Castillo-Clark. When the piñatas were assembled, the kids lined up outside to take a whack at the party animals to open the candy inside.
Outdoors, the Minnesota Czech Slovak Princesses spoke about their Czech heritage and took pictures with the crowd. Le Center folklórico group Zamora Folklore put on their own performance of traditional Mexican dance styles as well.
Assistant Gustavus Philosophy Professor Jon Ivan Gill, under his stage name Gilead7, wrapped up the festival's entertainment with a performance of conscious and spoken-word hip-hop off of his latest record.
The community's enthusiasm for the Festival of Nations' debut was a reassuring sign to organizers that the event will continue to be welcomed for years to come.
"I'm excited that so much more people showed up than I had anticipated," said Mendoza. "I love seeing all the families bring their children. That's the biggest thing, getting those experiences to the right people. "