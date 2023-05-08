Festival 11

Janie Acevedo and Robert Acevedo of Ivy's Trinkets, named after their only granddaughter, sell accessories at the vendor fair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The taste of Somalian sambusas, the folk dance of Mexico, crafts by Indigenous American artisans and fables from Russia and around the world were brought together under one roof at the first annual Festival of Nations.

Female dancers in Ballet Folklórico México Azteca lift the skirts of their multi-colored ribboned dresses as the men, in black charros, dance in sync. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Ballet Folklórico México Azteca performs at the Festival of Nations. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter High School Spanish Teacher Veronica Castillo-Clark teaches children how to make piñatas. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A woman receives a tattoo from Henna by Zaynab. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Josefina Flandes showcases wares from Oaxaca, Mexico. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Indigenous artisan SkyAnne Sickler of Prairie Willow sold handcrafted dreamcatchers and jewelry. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Andie Kukacka sells handcut rocks at the Festival of Nations vendor fair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The YWCA offered free shirts and children's books to attendees. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lakota Made of Mankato offered essential oils, herbal remedies and tinctures. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Flamenco dancer Molly "La Bo" Stoltz performs on stage with Ross on guitar. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Ballet Folklórico México Azteca performed traditional Mexican folk dance for the Festival of Nations audience. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Ballet Folklórico México Azteca proudly showcase their white, lace Veracruz dresses. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Somali Museum of Minnesota Dance Troupe perform at the Festival of Nations. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Two male dancers with the Somali Museum of Minnesota Dance Troupe clap their hands and hop in a circle around a female dancer in the center. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Audience members were invited to join the Somali Museum of Minnesota in a dance circle. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Nancy Busse tells the tale of five little monkeys sitting in a tree teasing Mr. Crocodile with a crocodile hand puppet. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids lined up to beat open piñatas crafted at the festival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Center's Zamora Folklore dancers perform traditional Mexican folklore dance. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Miss Czech Slovak princesses presented the history behind their dresses at the Festival of Nations. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Gilead7 performs conscious and spoken word hip-hop. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

