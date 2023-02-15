A good night's sleep is closer than ever, thanks to a new mattress store opening in St. Peter.
Local husband and wife Michael and Sherlyn Mendenhall have set up shop at 217 Park Row to debut Mattress Today.
Michael came to open the store after working for two years as an assistant manager for Mattress Firm in Mankato. After his daughter was born, Michael stepped away from his old positions.
The Mendenhalls have recently moved to St. Peter now that their daughter has reached school-age. As the family settled in, Sherlyn began her dream of owning and operating an AirBnB. Meanwhile, Michael noted the lack of mattress stores in St. Peter and felt he could fill that niche.
"I just recently moved here to St. Peter and I thought that having a mattress store would be great for this community, because the only ones I know right now are in Mankato," said Michael. "I just felt that St. Peter could definitely use affordable mattresses and that's what I'm trying to do with the store here."
Mattress Today will house twin to king-size mattresses in pillowtop, inner spring and eventually hybrid varieties. The business is celebrating its grand opening on Monday, Feb. 20 with a President's Day sale offering 14% off purchases $299 and over.
The store will be open from 5-9 on Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment only.
Michael emphasized his desire to provide mattresses at an affordable cost to those within a 15 mile radius of St. Peter.
"I hope to help the Gustie community and all the students that are coming back and forth and also people who are lower income and also be able to spread my business around to areas that are underserved," said Michael.
The Mendenhalls plan for the building to not only serve as a mattress store but also an office space where Sherlyn can manage her own business, Save Your Achy Bones Cleaning Services.
"I'm still cleaning with my staff and still trying to train them to do the cleaning by themselves, so when they are able to do it by themselves then I can stay here in the office," said Sherlyn.
Since 2018, Sherlyn has offered basic and deep cleaning services to a wide assortment of properties including residential homes, commercial businesses, vacation and rental properties, condos and apartments and more.
With the move to St. Peter, Sherlyn and her staff will be offering services to communities within a 35 mile radius, including Le Sueur, Mankato, Nicollet, Lake Crystal and New Ulm.
Sherlyn has cultivated skills in domestic industries since she was residing in her native country, The Philippines. Before coming to the United States, she worked as a domestic worker in Hong Kong, taking care of elderly people and assisting families with cleaning, groceries and general housekeeping. She was working Hong Kong for seven years before meeting Michael online and the couple eventually wed in 2016.
The opportunity to recruit more staff and eventually work from an office is a welcome relief for Sherlyn, who noted that deep cleaning multiple homes is a physically demanding job.
"It's ok, because I like cleaning, but I still feel the stress of having three or four cleanings in a day from 8 a.m. to 5-6 p.m.," said Sherlyn. "It's a really physical job and you have to haul all your cleaning stuff from your car to your client's houses."