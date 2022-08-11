One of downtown St. Peter’s most unique Italian eateries has shut its doors this summer, but the owner is holding out hope to reopen before the end of the year.
Last month, Mike Sweetman, owner of the panino, pizza and sports bar Extra Innings, announced the restaurant’s closure on its Facebook page, effective July 12. Since then, the downtown eatery has remained locked up with a note on the front door to notify hungry passersby of the news.
But this may not be the end for the Italian sports bar. Sweetman said the closure is temporary, and he hopes to have the St. Peter location reopened in 2022.
“We’re going to do a little regrouping here, reorganizing, see if we can’t get back up and running still here in 2022,” Sweetman said in a video statement. “But for right now, we have to take a little break, regroup and figure some things out. I want to say thanks so much to everyone in St. Peter for the support.”
Extra Innings first location in Marshall continues to remain open. Sweetman, who first purchased the Marshall-based restaurant a year into its life, said he plans to focus his energy on the location and ”redefine our business model, work on our systems, tools and processes to bring us to the next level.”
Extra Innings is a fairly young addition to the downtown landscape. The restaurant first opened up in December 2019 at 220 S. Minnesota Ave., occupying the space next to Erbert and Gerbert’s that previously belonged to Willy’s Tavern.
The restaurant served up its signature dish, the panino, in a wide variety of flavors, ranging from alfredo pie to taco to three meat barbecue, along with its most popular dish, buffalo chicken. The restaurant also specialized in pizza, soups, salads and rice bowls.
