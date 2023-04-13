With DFL legislative majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate committing to more than $2 billion in additional school funding over the next two years and billions more beyond that, local school leaders hope their budgets are about to stabilize.
But even as most local districts update their fiscal forecasts to include additional revenue, many are still looking to make cuts. From rising inflation to declining enrollment to unfunded mandates, the issues straining district budgets have not subsided.
Significant uncertainty remains about what the final state funding details will look like, and if they will come with any strings attached.
But the basic framework hews closely to what Gov. Tim Walz proposed in his “One Minnesota Budget” in January, including dollars toward closing the gap between districts’ special education costs and revenue.
Walz and DFLers appear to have retreated from a campaign pledge to fully fund the special education cross subsidy, which forces local districts like Northfield and Faribault to raid millions annually from their general fund to cover mandated special ed programming.
Still, DFLers say their plan represents a start toward addressing the state’s failure over the last couple of decades to keep up with school funding.
The state’s efforts to boost funding could make a particularly significant difference in places like Faribault, a district with a high population of low-income students. According to a funding analysis from Minneapolis Schools Voices, Faribault is the most underfunded district in the region.
St. Peter
St. Peter Public Schools is looking at a sizable $1.5 million in budget cuts, even after taking new state funding into account. In addition to declining enrollment and inflation, Superintendent Bill Gronseth said the district is taking a loss of pandemic relief funding into account.
Gronseth said temporary pandemic funding has helped the district to avoid significant cuts over the last several years.
The loss of that funding means that St. Peter will need to cut or reduce 18 staff positions. Gronseth expressed hope that the size of the reduction could be largely a one-time reduction, with a demographic study suggesting that enrollment levels will stabilize.
St. Peter is far from the only area district in need of savings, though.
Strings attached?
The Faribault School Board has approved about $400,000 in cuts for next year. But that’s a far cry from the multi-million-dollar cuts that had been proposed in prior years and that the district had been planning to make this year absent the projection of additional funding.
In shifting its target for net funding cuts from $1.66 million to less than one-third of that level, the district assumed it would receive at least the funding levels included in Walz’s budget.
But Faribault Superintendent Jamie Bente says he’s having a hard time getting answers on the details.
“They’re telling us that we’re getting money, but not how much or, crucially, if there’s going to be strings attached to the money,” he said.
Of particular concern for local school leaders is the possibility that new mandates could eat up a significant portion of any additional funding. Bente said that some although not all of those mandates have been rejected by legislators.
“Even if the state delivers on the House, Senate and governor’s proposals, we have to be very wary of the mandates,” said Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad. “We might get a little financial windfall, but it could all be erased if some of these mandates come to fruition.
Deep cuts in Northfield
In Northfield, where per-pupil education funding has traditionally been much higher, the School Board is looking to implement deep cuts of $2.5 million this year. And that’s on top of the $4.5 million it cut last year.
To reach that target, the Northfield School Board has wrestled with unpopular proposals that appear set to hit middle school students the hardest, potentially eliminating most of their after-school activities and switching from a seven-period day to a six-period day.
Hillmann pointed out that one of the biggest factors in the cuts is a steep decline in enrollment. Most state funding is decided by enrollment. Since the 2018-19 school year, the district has lost 245 students, more than offsetting the modest inflationary increases to the primary source of state funding.
Hillmann pointed out that even many of the wealthiest districts in the state are having to make reductions.
“When you see the number of districts that are making budget reductions, it seems that there’s a structural flaw in the way the state makes its budget,” he said.
Hillmann said the state desperately needs to go back to the “Minnesota Miracle” days of the 1970s, when Gov. Wendell Anderson and legislators received national acclaim for equalizing funding across the state by using state taxes to pay for education and local government.
Given that the state’s per-pupil formula hasn’t kept up with inflation for years, Hillmann said legislators should consider any new funding to be “backpay.” That’s why he and other superintendents are so worried that new mandates could eat into additional funding.
“Anything that the legislature mandates in terms of new services and programs needs to be shifted onto a pay as you go model — they need to fund every penny of it,” he said.
Cuts in Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools is needing to implement about $1.2 million in ongoing budget cuts. That target figure could be reduced once the proposed funding increases from the state are taken into account — something the district can’t do now that it has fallen into statutory operating debt.
Seeking to keep cuts away from the classroom as much as possible, K-W has sought to lower transportation and administrative costs, cutting four bus lines and hiring only a part-time replacement for outgoing Superintendent Bryan Boysen.
Not all districts are cutting
Tri-City United Superintendent Kevin Babcock said his district also isn’t planning on making cuts this year as it moves forward with a largely status quo budget. TCU does plan to add a communications and marketing director to improve its community outreach.
Owatonna Public Schools has managed to avoid needing to make significant cuts in large part because of how it handled the pandemic relief dollars. Instead of investing temporary funding in additional programming, district leaders opted to add to the savings account.
“Knowing we would be facing a ‘financial cliff’ going forward, we used that funding to help stabilize our budget so we wouldn’t need to go out and ask our community for additional funding,” Elstad said.
Several smaller rural districts throughout the region have managed to stabilize their finances. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Superintendent Ryan Jensen said that if the state comes through with at least some new funding, his district shouldn’t need to lay off any staff.
“We may have some positions where people are retiring and we don’t rehire for those positions,” he said. “But we’re not planning on cutting anybody — financially we’re in ok shape.”