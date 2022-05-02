A new strategic plan, which will guide the St. Peter Public School District over the next five years, is aimed at promoting an equitable student environment and closing achievement gaps.
On April 18, the St. Peter Public School Board approved three strategic goals for school administration to follow: high achievement for all, a safe and welcoming environment and efficient and effective systems. Those benchmarks will serve as the key focus for district improvement between 2022 and 2027.
School administration developed the targets after a series of community focus groups. Over 250 people including staff, parents and community members gave their input on the direction of the district. From those sessions, Superintendent Bill Gronseth said administrators spent two days unifying the input into common themes that emerged between focus groups.
“The overarching theme of all of our goals is equity, inclusion and cultural responsiveness in all that we do,” said Gronseth. “That’s because in every single group that we met with there were elements of this no matter what we spoke of.”
Each of the district’s strategic goals is divided into three measures to achieve them. In ensuring high achievement for all, St. Peter Public Schools plans to guarantee culturally relevant curriculum, instruction and assessment; improve student interventions through a multi-tiered system of support and enhance special education services.
To promote a safe and welcoming environment, the district aims to implement a social-emotional support system for students, cultivate an educational environment that reflects the diversity of the community and provide facilities that foster safety, learning and community partnerships.
Lastly, the district seeks to improve efficiency and efficacy by implementing a communication plan to reach community stakeholders, providing necessary staff and services to meet the educational needs of the district and recruiting high quality, diverse staff.
Concrete steps to achieve the goals will be developed in the district’s full strategic plan. Though the School Board approved the above goals, the strategic plan itself is in preliminary stages.
“I would appreciate the tiered approach of coming up with the overarching goals and that structure but then having actionable items,” said School Board Director Ben Leonard.
Self-operated food service
At the same April 18 School Board meeting, members unanimously voted to return the St. Peter School District to a self-operated food service model aiming to add healthier, flexible options to student diets.
Over the past five years, the St. Peter School District has contracted culinary provider A’viands to serve school breakfasts and lunches. Under budget constraints, the district ended its self-operated model and hired an outside contractor.
Now, with greater cash reserves in the food service budget, the district is moving to recruit its own food service director to take charge of bringing meals to students. A’viands staff currently serving the district will be offered higher wages to stay at the school district.
The change comes after two years of COVID-related state dollars subsidizing school food service costs left the district with excess cash in the food service budget. Dollars in the food service budget cannot be appropriated for general spending.
“We found ourselves in a really good financial situation in food service,” said Gronseth. “Because we’ve been under contract, we haven’t been able to say, ‘Let’s add some higher quality food or add some more staff or do more from scratch cooking.”
Gronseth further added the expense of hiring a food service director and higher wages to current lunchroom staff was less than the district currently pays A’viands. The district’s contract with the food service provider will terminate at the end of the fall.