The Emerald Ash Borer is officially in town. This past month, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed the known presence of the invasive insect in the cities of Le Sueur and St. Peter.
The ash tree-devouring beetle was discovered in both Le Sueur and St. Peter on July 13 by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
The insect was discovered just four months after emerald ash borer was sighted for the first time in Le Sueur County in New Prague's Memorial Park in March. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture first encountered the emerald ash borer in Nicollet County along Hwy. 15 in Lafayette Township in November 2021.
Though the discovery of the invasive species is recent, it's likely the emerald ash borer has been living in the urban forest for years.
Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. But because the EAB's telltale S-shaped galleries occur beneath the surface, trees are often terribly sick before the damage is noticeable.
In St. Peter, the infested tree was blonding and bore holes left by woodpeckers feeding on EAB larvae. But the emerald ash borer has typically inhabited a tree for years before these symptoms are visible.
Though most emerald ash borer spread to nearby trees within one or two miles per year, a subset of the beetle population may travel even longer distances, forming satellite infestations. EAB migration is often aided by human activity, primarily the transportation of wood.
In Minnesota, 35 counties, including Nicollet, Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Sibley and Waseca have been quarantined to limit the transportation of firewood out of infested areas.
As a result, any ash tree in Le Sueur and St. Peter may be at risk of infection. The emerald ash borer is especially problematic for both communities, due to the high population of ash trees. In Le Sueur, ash trees are the most common species in the urban forest, making up 18% (529) of 2,887 documented on public property or right of way.
To combat the destruction of the emerald ash borer, both communities have initiated efforts to diversify the local foliage through removing and replacing ash trees on public property.
Le Sueur
In February, the city of Le Sueur received $38,000 from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to remove and grind 62 ash trees and replace them with 62 trees of other species.
The Le Sueur Public Works Department produced a list of 10 eligible species for replanting, including the Autumn Splendor Buckeye, Spring Snow Crabapple, Princeton Sentry Ginkgo, Sunburst Honeylocust, American Ironwood, American Sentry Linden, L. Messel Magnolia, Swamp White Oak, Eastern White Pine and Newport Plum.
Ash trees on the boulevards near and surrounding American Legion Park have been targeted for replacement in Phase I of the project, including Ferry Street, Fourth Street, Fifth Street, South Sixth Street, Bridge Street, Park Lane, Morningside Drive, Harriet Street, Cross Street and Central Street.
City staff will finalize the tree species locations by September and initiate removal in October through March 2023. The city is also prohibiting the planting of any new ash trees.
Pesticide control can be provided to ash trees that are historically significant or in excellent condition in the form of injections. City Administrator Joe Roby likened the injections to a vaccine, but noted they would be dependent on grant funding due to the expense.
"There’s not really solid data on what the longevity of that vaccine for trees is, but it is an option," said Roby. "It’s not cheap, so if we are able to receive some funding through the state that’s something the city can plan for."
In anticipation of an EAB outbreak, city staff spent the past 10 months taking inventory of every public tree in Le Sueur and ranking it by condition from poor to excellent.
To protect ash trees removed in parks, the city will remove infested trees and implement detection trees and traps as needed.
Staff hope to remove and replace ash trees across the entire city in a series of phases dependent on grant funding. Downtown Le Sueur would be covered in phase 2, followed by northern Le Sueur in phase 3 and southeast Le Sueur in phase 4. On average, 125 ash trees would be removed per phase.
“The downfall of EAB is the economic cost of it all," said Public Works Manager Scott Schroeder. "I figure there’s 529, that’s a lot of trees to cut down. That’s probably well over three quarters of a million dollars if you were to contract that out. The idea of having these phases is to break it up.”
St. Peter
The city of St. Peter has had a similar remove and replace management plan since 2018. The Department of Natural Resources announced in February it would aid the community's efforts to remove and replace weakened trees within the community through a $128,480 grant from the state’s Protecting Forests by Managing Ash for EAB program.
For each ash tree that’s removed by the city, two more trees less susceptible to EAB will be planted in its stead. Over the next five years, the DNR grant will help finance citywide removal/stump grinding for 245 ash trees. The city will then plant 490 new non-ash trees in the boulevards.
Investment from the DNR won’t slow the city’s own investments into EAB mitigation, but it will help the city speed up the process of removing poor quality ash trees on boulevards and public property.
"The big benefit is allowing us to move forward faster," said Public Works Maintenance Superintendent Joel Schmidt. "We're going to get ahead of it quicker."
Because of the nature of the emerald ash borer, Schmidt said city policy was to assume the pest was already in town when it was first reported in Nicollet County. As a result, the recent discovery of the emerald ash borer isn't shaking up St. Peter's plans.
"When Nicollet County was considered confirmed, we also treated it as if [St. Peter] was confirmed at that time," said Joel Schmidt.