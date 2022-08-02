Emerald Ash Borer

Emerald ash borers are highly destructive insects that kill ash trees. They are metallic green and about a half-inch long. (AP Photo/Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

The Emerald Ash Borer is officially in town. This past month, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed the known presence of the invasive insect in the cities of Le Sueur and St. Peter.

