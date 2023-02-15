Facing major electric utility expenditures in the next two years and a slim stormwater fund balance, the St. Peter City Council approved significant back-to-back electric and stormwater rate increases for the next two years.
On Monday, Feb. 13, the City Council approved a 6% electric rate increase effective April 2023 and another 6% rate increase starting in January, 2024. The approved budget represents the first change to electric rates since 2017 and the largest single increase since a 6.5% jump in 2008.
The actual rate increases aren’t flat across the board. Residential customers, for example, will see a 7.4% increase in their energy charge in April alongside a 7.9% jump in their customer charge. But with the elimination of the existing $3.24 per month transmission charge, some residential customers may pay less in 2023.
The city’s own electric rates are rising in response to skyrocketing energy prices. In November of last year, the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency pumped up on-peak and off-peak energy rates by 15.6%.
City staff noted the rate change would both pass on the increasing costs of energy to consumers and assist with improvements to the Front Street substation. To finance the development, which includes the replacement of a 50-year-old transformer behind city hall, the city plans to debt service $2 million of the estimated $3.4 million project costs.
“We have a spike in energy prices and we’ve had a spike in the cost of a transformer,” said City Councilor Brad DeVos. “It’s going to take us almost two years to get a new transformer in and the price has almost doubled from when we were looking at this a few years ago.”
Councilor Keri Johnson said the City Council has been aiming for smaller, gradual rate increases rather than pass larger rate hikes all at once, but that the city is also feeling the pinch of inflation.
“The city feels inflation just as much, we have to pay people a decent wage, keep up with rates, we have to make investments in our equipment,” said Johnson. “We don’t want to be like Texas, we want to have a really strong system and in order to have that we have to make investments.”
The Council approved similar rate increases for the stormwater fund, raising charges by 5% in 2023 and another 5% in 2024.
Currently, the stormwater fund balance sits at a healthy $372,000, but with increasing staff, insurance and capital project costs, the fund balance is projected to fall into a deficit without substantial rate increases.
Wages are budgeted to increase by 4.5% in 2023 and 2024 while health insurance has risen by 7.5% in 2023 and is projected to rise 10% in 2024.
The fund will also be used to issue approximately $1.8 million in bonds to support infrastructure improvements to Hwy. 169, Hwy. 99, Hwy. 22, 361st Street , Park Row and Pine Street.
With the rate increases and $200,000 transferred out of the wastewater fund to the stormwater fund over the next two years, the general fund balance is expected to drop to just below $28,500 in 2024. The projected fund balance falls well below the city’s $289,000 goal, but remains above a deficit.
But those budget projections could change if the City Council decides to alter the special assessment policy and take on a greater share of local infrastructure costs, or if contractor bids are higher than anticipated.