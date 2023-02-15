Facing major electric utility expenditures in the next two years and a slim stormwater fund balance, the St. Peter City Council approved significant back-to-back electric and stormwater rate increases for the next two years.

Light Switch

As energy prices soar, the St. Peter City Council has approved back-to-back 6% electric rate increases in 2023 and 2024. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments