It was a good night for incumbents on the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners, but it wasn't a sweep, as three of the four running were able to retain their seats. Elsewhere, Mark Dehen was able to snag the District 3 seat.
In District 1, Marie Dranttel was able to hold off a challenge from Jennifer Andrashko, 63.2% to 36.5%.
In District 2, Terry Morrow defeated David McGuire, 67.6% to 32%.
In District 3, Dehen was able to beat out Thomas Hagen for the seat vacated by David Haack, who had previously won a special election to take the seat. Dehen earned 71.5%, beating Hagen's 28.3%.
In District 4, Jack Kolars was unopposed as he kept his seat.
In District 5, challenger Kurt Zins was able to secure 51% of the vote to oust incumbent John Luepke.
Each of the candidates was asked why they were running in a questionnaire with the St. Peter Herald.
Dranttel: I enjoy representing the residents of District 1 and as I regularly remind my fellow commissioners, we represent ALL of Nicollet County – I want to continue the work and projects that have been started and continue working to maintain/enhance our communities. I am open minded enough to see all facets of an issue and make thoughtful responsive decisions. Water management – we are entering crisis mode – too much, too little and not enough conservation. We (Nicollet County) manage public drainage systems throughout – the systems are aging, need maintenance and upgrading (costs are paid by landowners) – managing and projecting future needs will be critical to our ag community and Nicollet County as a whole. The struggle is real and urgent.
Morrow: My public service experience has taught me how to work with local, state, and federal government: these lessons have played a significant role in reaching practical and meaningful answers to challenges and opportunities facing Nicollet County. When I ran in 2018, I focused on key Nicollet County issues, including completion of Highway 14, expanding broadband access throughout the county, improving health and human services and public safety, and maintaining a prudent approach to the budget. Now, we’re moving forward on these and other matters. It is my honor to work with and support Nicollet County’s dedicated employees as we serve our county and our residents. I decided to run now to maintain the progress that Nicollet County is making and to continue improving our services.
Kolars: I am running for the County Board to represent all residents of Nicollet County. Some commissioners live in the city and others reside in the country, but once elected, we must serve the entire county.
Dehen: I would like to use my 12 years of local government experience to continue to be a non-partisan advocate for the citizens of North Mankato and all of Nicollet County. I am a proponent of transparency and regional collaboration for the benefit of all. The most significant issues are: Preservation of the county’s health care safety net for its citizens, especially the most vulnerable; Joint task forces and mutual aid agreements for law enforcement serve all residents; Promote collaborative opportunities for joint infrastructure and equipment purchasing with our community partners; Fiscal conservation to foster growth and mitigate the tax burden we all contribute to; Regional planning for our increasingly global economy.
Zins: I’ve chosen to run now as my two sons have grown and I’ve retired from the Fire Department allowing me more time to serve my community in a different way. My primary objective, if elected, is to serve all the residents of Nicollet County with transparent, common-sense leadership, through a mindset of fiscal and social responsibility. Before making a decision as a commissioner, I will ask these five questions, who, what, why, when, and where, not only from the people I serve but also from the county management and staff, and I will do my best to make sure that those are known and communicated to the residents of the county and align with their best interests.