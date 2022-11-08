Sen. Nick Frentz will remain Sen. Nick Frentz after winning his race at Tuesday's election.
Frentz, a Democrat, beat out Republican challenger Mark Wright in his new District 18, 57.8% to 42.1%.
Maps were redrawn in 2022 after the 2020 United States Census, but Frentz's district, despite changing numbers, was unaffected. The new District 18 includes all of Nicollet County, plus Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and Lime Township (just north of Mankato) in Blue Earth County, and a small chunk of Le Sueur County, including Kasota.
The largest city in the district, Mankato, voted heartily in favor of the Democrat, as did Frentz's home city of North Mankato and St. Peter. It was more than enough to carry Frentz through, while much of the rural parts of the district leaned Republican.
In a questionnaire with the St. Peter Herald, Frentz said, "I’m running so I can help people. That includes me providing service to the district as a whole, and to people as individuals. The most pressing needs of our communities include, education, quality of life, public safety, housing, economic development, higher education, and basic infrastructure like roads, bridges and water treatment. We also have to serve those members of our community who struggle with homelessness, mental illness and other challenges. We are all in this together."
He also said that he is pro-choice on the topic of abortion, and he thinks a standalone agency would be better served to deal with the legalization and regulation of marijuana.
Frentz was first elected in 2016, as he ran to replace the retiring Sen. Kathy Sheran, DFL-North Mankato, in what was then the District 19 seat. He won by 16 percentage points over the Republican challenger that year. In 2020, his margin of victory increased to near 20 percentage points.
