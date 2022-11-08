Similar to the 2020 election, proceedings were tight in St. Peter's local House race between Democrat Jeff Brand and Republican Susan Akland. And the same as 2020, it was the challenger that came out on top.
Brand, who was the incumbent representative in 2020 before being ousted by newcomer Akland, managed to secure enough votes this time around. Brand came out with 51% of the vote to Akland's 49%.
Maps were redrawn in 2022 after the 2020 United States Census, but Frentz's district, despite changing numbers, was unaffected. The new District 18A includes all of Nicollet County, plus a small chunk of Le Sueur County, including Kasota, and a piece of Blue Earth County, including Lime Township.
Brand mostly relied on the eastern portion of the county, where the cities of St. Peter and North Mankato leaned blue, while the rest of Nicollet County, mostly rural, voted red.
In a questionnaire with the St. Peter Herald, Brand said, "You really ponder that question at 2 a.m. in the middle of a vigorous House floor debate — why am I here, now, when everyone else in Minnesota is sleeping? It’s about the future of Minnesota and by that, I mean our children. Keeping them safe and giving them the best public education possible. It’s about the issues that keep constituents up at night such as the cost of and access to health insurance, the shortage of childcare, and the wave of political extremism that threatens our democracy and a woman’s rights to reproductive freedom. It’s about supporting small business owners and building a stronger state where we all feel safe and there is built in accountability when something goes wrong."
Brand also iterated in the questionnaire that he is pro-choice on the topic of abortion, and he's listed as a full marijuana legalization candidate by the Minnesota is Ready Coalition.
