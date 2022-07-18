...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 98 to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Keith Koegh was the grand prize-winner of the Ecumen Prairie Hill Classic Car Roll-In with his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two-Door Hardtop. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
After an extended hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ecumen Prairie Hill assisted living brought back its annual retro celebration.
Rows of brightly colored Chevys and Pontiacs rang in the return of the Ecumen Prairie Hill Classic Car Roll-In. Residents from St. Peter and the surrounding area drove in to share vintage vehicles with assisted living residents and the community at large.
"It’s just a fun community event, and it's fun to talk to other car enthusiasts,” said Doris Degenstein.
Doris and her husband Robert showed their 1967 Pontiac Tempest and 1972 Chevy Nova for their first visit to the Ecumen Prairie Hill Roll-In. The Degensteins are no strangers to classic car shows, but Doris was quickly taken in by the camaraderie among car enthusiasts, food and live music by Loren Wolfe.
Vehicle owners shared some of their favorites with each other, like Darrell and Terri Green and their 1976 Monte Carlo. The car is Darrell's fourth Monte Carlo and was recently equipped with new tires before the roll-in. He hopes to put some chrome into the interior eventually.
"I like the long nose and the ride with swivel seats," Darrell said of the Monte Carlo. "… It handles like a dream.”
The top prize winner of the Classic Car Roll-In was 88-year-old St. Peter resident Keith Keogh and his turquoise, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two-Door Hardtop. The victorious vehicle owner grinned from ear to ear as he drove off with a prize gift basket in the back seat.
The Classic Car Roll-In has been an Ecumen Prairie Hill tradition since it's opening, said Krista Hesse. The event has been a consistently popular tradition with residents and a draw for encouraging community members to tour the facility.
Hesse didn't know what to expect for turnout after the two-year gap between roll-ins, but it appeared the number of vehicles was consistent with and even higher than attendance in pre-pandemic years.
“It feels a little bit more back to normalcy," said Hesse. "We obviously still have restrictions, like masking inside, but it’s nice to get back to what is somewhat normal and having these events.”
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.