Keith Koegh was the grand prize-winner of the Ecumen Prairie Hill Classic Car Roll-In with his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two-Door Hardtop. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

After an extended hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ecumen Prairie Hill assisted living brought back its annual retro celebration.

Rows of brightly colored Chevys and Pontiacs rang in the return of the Ecumen Prairie Hill Classic Car Roll-In. Residents from St. Peter and the surrounding area drove in to share vintage vehicles with assisted living residents and the community at large.

"It’s just a fun community event, and it's fun to talk to other car enthusiasts,” said Doris Degenstein.

Robert Degenstein shows attendees the back of his 1967 Pontiac Tempest. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Doris and her husband Robert showed their 1967 Pontiac Tempest and 1972 Chevy Nova for their first visit to the Ecumen Prairie Hill Roll-In. The Degensteins are no strangers to classic car shows, but Doris was quickly taken in by the camaraderie among car enthusiasts, food and live music by Loren Wolfe.

Vehicle owners shared some of their favorites with each other, like Darrell and Terri Green and their 1976 Monte Carlo. The car is Darrell's fourth Monte Carlo and was recently equipped with new tires before the roll-in. He hopes to put some chrome into the interior eventually.

Ecumen Prairie Hill Classic Car Roll-In Participants pose with Keith Koegh's 1957 Chevrolet. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

"I like the long nose and the ride with swivel seats," Darrell said of the Monte Carlo. "… It handles like a dream.”

Vehicles lined up at the Ecumen Prairie Hill Classic Car Roll-In (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The top prize winner of the Classic Car Roll-In was 88-year-old St. Peter resident Keith Keogh and his turquoise, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two-Door Hardtop. The victorious vehicle owner grinned from ear to ear as he drove off with a prize gift basket in the back seat.

The Classic Car Roll-In has been an Ecumen Prairie Hill tradition since it's opening, said Krista Hesse. The event has been a consistently popular tradition with residents and a draw for encouraging community members to tour the facility.

The Ecumen Prairie Hill Classic Car Roll-In (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Hesse didn't know what to expect for turnout after the two-year gap between roll-ins, but it appeared the number of vehicles was consistent with and even higher than attendance in pre-pandemic years. 

Darrell and Terri Green pose with their 1976 Monte Carlo.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“It feels a little bit more back to normalcy," said Hesse. "We obviously still have restrictions, like masking inside, but it’s nice to get back to what is somewhat normal and having these events.”

