Residents looking for a convenient place to retire their old American flags don’t have to search any longer thanks to the handiwork of one St. Peter Scout.
St. Peter Eagle Scout Lucas Hickey completed the September 2021 installation of a US flag drop box attached to American Legion Post 37 on W. Nassau Street. Featuring a star spangled banner on either side and the Boy Scout emblem facing front, the drop box serves as an out in the open reminder to retire worn flags at the Legion. Once a flag is placed in the drop box, the Legion will retire it properly.
“I was planning my project when Minneapolis was under all the fights and fires and all that,” said Hickey. “I wanted something to remember that America is still America and we should respect our flag.”
“A lot of people didn’t know where they could bring their old flags,” added Hickey’s mother, Rachel Hickey. “This makes it obvious for the whole public to be able to use it.”
Hickey launched the initiative as his Eagle Scout project to achieve the highest rank in Boy Scouts. As an urban installation, the project required much more planning than the typical venture. The member of Boy Scout Troop 58 spent four months drawing up details and talking to the City Council in a public meeting to get permission for the box.
“At first it was [intimidating], yes,” said Hickey. “We had to talk to the mayor about how he wanted it built and then after that I met with somebody down at the city building to get the papers. Then it was just a bunch of communication after that to figure out what they wanted and have them sign it.”
The project encountered further logistical barriers since the dropbox encroaches on the sidewalk. Hickey was also responsible for raising donations from the St. Peter American Legion and the St. Peter Masonic Lodge 54 to acquire funding. With the additional complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the full process was about a year long.
But once the technical specifications and legal requirements were tidied up, crafting the dropbox was a walk in the park.
Using a gray mailbox his dad, Chad Honetschlager, found at the thrift store as a template, Hickey led a team of 20 in painting and decorating the dropbox with its star spangled pattern. The crew consisted of Cub Scouts as young as 6 to adult Scoutmasters.
“It was a little challenging for me because I’m a person who wants to be hands on too,” said Hickey. “Leading is not that part, it’s showing. But I liked it, it was fun getting to know more people.”
Now a full-fledged Eagle Scout, Hickey is the fourth in his family to attain the prestigious rank after his father and two brothers.
“There’s a sense of pride and accomplishment for the both of us. He put a lot of work into it,” said Honetschlager.
“It’s really cool because a lot of kids fall through with things, but he’s really stuck to it and he really loves it,” said Rachel Hickey.
Scouting has even helped Hickey find his calling. On his journey to Eagle, Hickey became a BSA lifeguard and a Red Cross certified lifeguard. The experience kickstarted his interest in healthcare and now he’s preparing to study pre-med in college.
“A lot of scouting has a lot of respect in it,” said Hickey. “It slowly matures younger men into adults. That’s what I take away from it.”