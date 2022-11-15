The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which a driver ran a stolen car through residents' backyards in the city of Lafayette while fleeing law enforcement.
Law enforcement reported that a Nicollet County Sheriff's Patrol Sergeant responded a driving complaint in Lafayette on Nov. 2. When the sergeant located the the suspected vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver rapidly accelerated — leading the sergeant on a short pursuit.
The driver of this vehicle drove through some resident’s yards in an attempt to avoid arrest. The driver then exited the still moving vehicle as it was headed toward a residence. The responding sergeant prevented the vehicle from striking the building with his own squad car.
During the course of the investigation, law enforcement discovered the vehicle was stolen from a rural Brown County residence.
A suspect has been identified in connection to this incident, but his information cannot be released until formal charges have been filed.
If you have suffered property damage in relation to this pursuit, investigators request you contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office to file a report.
