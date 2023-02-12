With live singing, dancing, extravagant fashion and comedy, Drag Me with a Spoon's performance at St. Peter American Legion Post 37 was anything but a drag.
On Sunday, the Mankato-based drag troupe visited the Legion for a special Valentine's performance filled with lip-syncing, leotards and laughs.
Over the past two years Drag, Me with a Spoon co-founders and marital partners Wanda Gag, played by Wyatt Otto, and Miss Ava Cado, played by Alec Otto, have taken southern Minnesota by storm.
Within the last year, the drag queens have sold out dozens of shows in Mankato and Kasota including a Halloween brunch, an emo and punk night, a battle of the divas and much more.
More recently, Wanda Gag and Miss Ava Cado have been bringing the drag experience to St. Peter. The Valentine's show marks the troupe's third and most successful outing at the American Legion yet. With around 105 audience members, the crowd has more than doubled from the approximately 40 people in attendance at their first St. Peter show.
"The people at the Legion have been a joy to work with, they've all been very welcoming, very kind," said Wanda Gag. "We love performing here. It's a lot of fun. The energy is good every time."
The show featured plenty of newcomers to the drag experience. Around half of the audience members signaled it was their first time attending a drag show.
"It's great to share the love and joy of drag and the queer experience with others. You saw half the audience members were new people to drag and they were all living," said Ava Cado."You could just see people having fun, being extravagant and above all else being silly."
The Valentine's Show lineup showcased a variety of talents from the featured queens. Princess Blue Ivy opened with an energetic choreographed performance set to the tune of Beyonce's "Crazy in Love."
Ty Torres showed off his skills on the saxophone, playing the solos to "Careless Whisper," by George Michael and "Talk Dirty" by Jason Derulo.
Mx. Sarahcha serenaded the audience lip-syncing to Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" while Quinn Von Sinn dazzled the audience with a glittery performance set to "Symphony" by Clean Bandit.
Ann Noying delivered lots of laughs with some raunchy comedy, followed by the flirtatious Chanel East Coast. Prime Ordeal Goup rounded out the roster, kicking it back to the alt-R&B crooning of Frank Ocean.
Miss Ava Cado showed of her Minnesota State University Mankato-trained falsetto in a live vocal performance of "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo and Wanda Gag hit the dance floor to a Marilyn Monroe-inspired routine set to "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend."
The duo later performed together in a choreographed duet set to "Big Spender." The performance was originally crafted for the Drag Duels competition at The Saloon in Minneapolis.
The positive reception was encouraging for Wanda Gag and Miss Ava Cado, as Drag Me with a Spoon sees growing popularity in the region.
"We have at least once a month shows happening, if not more," said Wanda Gag. "The audience keeps coming back for more and they love what we're doing. I can't believe the love this region has given to us between Mankato and St. Peter."