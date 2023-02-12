Drag 13

Drag Me with a Spoon founders Miss Ava Cado and Wanda Gag open the Valentine's show at the St. Peter American Legion. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

With live singing, dancing, extravagant fashion and comedy, Drag Me with a Spoon's performance at St. Peter American Legion Post 37 was anything but a drag.

Ty Torres plays George Michael's "Careless Whisper" on the saxophone. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 
Mx. Sarahcha performs to "Call Me Maybe," by Carly Rae Jepsen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Quinn von Sinn blew glitter into the air as she danced to "Symphony" by Clean Bandit. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Miss Ava Cado broke out her falsetto for live rendition of "Cuz I Love You," by Lizzo. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Ann Noying strutted in the American Legion clad head-to-toe in orange. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Wanda Gag channels Marilyn Monroe while dancing to "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend." (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Prime Ordeal Goup tips while strutting to "Lovecrimes," by Frank Ocean. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Wanda Gag and Miss Ava Cado perform a duet of "Big Spender" from the musical Sweet Charity. The duo previously performed the number in the Drag Duels competition in Minneapolis. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Princess Blue Rose lip-syncs to "Someone Like You," by Adele. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Ty Torres performs in a cowboy outfit to a country-style cover of Lady Gaga's "You and I."
Chanel East Coast dances with an audience member to "Your Love is my Drug" by Ke$ha. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
An audience member dances with Ty Torres during his performance. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Mx. Saracha performs in the Valentine's Drag Show. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Drag Me with a Spoon poses at the end of their Valentine's performance at the St. Peter American Legion. (Left to right) Ty Torres, Mx. Saracha, Wanda Gag, Ann Noying, Miss Ava Cado, Princess Blue Rose, Quinn Von Sinn, Chanel East Coast and Prime Ordeal Goup. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

