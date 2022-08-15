As consolidation of the meat and poultry industries continues to rise, local Democratic-Farmer-Labor legislators and Attorney General Keith Ellison raised alarm over small and mid-size farms being squeezed out by anti-competitive practices. The sirens were sounded at a forum in St. Peter Aug. 10.
“The system isn’t working anymore. Four companies control the whole packing industry,” said Anne Schwagerl, vice president of the Minnesota Farmers Unions.
The Big Stone County hog farmer was seated next to AG Ellison, District 19 Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), District 18A House candidate and former representative Jeff Brand (DFL-St. Peter) and District 19B Rep. Luke Frederick (DFL-Mankato) at a DFL Rural Caucus panel in the St. Peter Community Center to discuss issues facing the meat industry.
When Schwagerl started raising hogs 11 years ago, finding a quality, USDA-inspected meat processor was a simple task. She could call in an appointment and have her hogs scheduled one to two months out.
But as small processing plants have shuttered their doors, an issue exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, larger producers have turned to the same processor. Today the processor’s schedule is so backed up, Schwagerl said she would have to book an appointment before her hogs are even born just to get in.
“If we want to get in, we frankly can’t anymore because we’re at a small scale,” said Schwagerl. We can’t access that anymore because we have to book over a year out and we don’t know what our numbers would be.”
According to the White House, 85% of the beef market, 70% of the pork market and 54% of the poultry market are controlled by the top four meat-packers or processing firms in their respective industries.
The Minnesota Attorney General accused large firms like Tyson Foods of abusing their market power driving up consumer prices by exploiting inflation to add hidden premiums to the cost of goods.
“The circumstances are monopolistic,” said Ellison. “And it ends up putting producers in a position to conspire against the public to restrict price, conspire against vendors. You want me to process your meat? Here’s what you’re going to do.”
Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King has denied accusations the company is taking advantage of inflation to drive up prices. In an April testimony to the US House Agriculture Committee, King said supply disruptions and high demand were to blame for rising prices, not market consolidation.
“Concentration in the beef processing industry has remained constant during the last 30 years. Over that time, data shows that ranchers more-often-than-not achieve higher profit margins than beef processors,” said King. “And in most of those 30 years, the profit margins of ranchers and cattle producers have been much higher than the low, single-digit margins we made as beef processors.”
Ellison said antitrust reform was needed to deconcentrate the market and create fair competition between small and large producers. The Attorney General announced his office was drafting three antitrust bills intended to update Minnesota antitrust laws, add abuse of dominance provisions and conform state law with the federal Robinson-Patman Act (which prohibits price discrimination by producers).
In addition, Ellison said the Attorney General’s Office is drafting Right to Repair legislation and investigating cases that involve rural issues.
“We have a number of cases, not strictly in the ag area, but involving rural matters like the death of a small independent grocery store, like the right to repair,” said Ellison. “There’s a number of things we’re digging into and we’ve done other things in the area of internet service providers ― suing Frontier, Comcast, CenturyLink ― because today you’ve got to be wired.”
Sen. Frentz highlighted an ongoing effort in the state legislature to create apprenticeship programs for meat-processing workers. A recent report based on interviews with 57 meat processors across Minnesota found the industry is bottlenecked by increasing demand and a shortage of skilled workers. One of the research team’s key recommendations was the creation of a one-year apprenticeship program for workers subsidized by state wage assistance.
“What we’re trying to do is head off anti-competitive, antitrust problems before they happen,” said Frentz. “And if we train more men and women to go into meat processing, our theory is we’re going to have a better chance to produce those smaller mid-size businesses that will not only provide a great living for them but take some of that pressure and put it on the larger businesses to be fair.”
Brand spoke in support of the University of Minnesota's Forever Green Initiative, which develops and improves perennial and winter annual crops such as Kernza intermediate wheatgrass, field pennycress and winter camelina. As a state lawmaker, Brand pushed an additional $10 million in state funding toward the program and has called for an expansion of Kernza processing to make it a competitively viable crop.
"There isn’t really a lot of inputs needed to grow a field of Kernza," said Brand. "Hopefully this will be a competitive crop in quantity in Minnesota for farmers to decide ‘Well, this year corn prices aren’t so great, soybeans aren’t so great, Kernza seems to be the ticket.'”