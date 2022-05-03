Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) candidates vying for the party’s nomination for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District will be participating in an in-person forum in Mankato on May 10.
Attending the forum are 40 year North Mankato resident Warren Anderson; Yale University Global Affairs graduate Sarah Brakebill-Hacke; Business Owner and Cultivate Mankato founder Candice Deal-Bartell; former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger; and lawyer and educator Richard Painter.
Members of the public are welcome to visit the Fitzgerald Theater at 110 N. Fifth Street, Mankato at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with the candidates. The forum itself begins at 7 p.m. Parking is available at the church lot across the street.
The DFL Forum is hosted by Blue Earth County DFL, Brown County DFL, Faribault County DFL, Nicollet County DFL, Waseca County DFL, Watonwan County DFL, Senate District 18 DFL and MNSU College Democrats.
Masks are recommended, but not required. This is subject to change depending upon area conditions and CDC guidance.
The following biographical information is provided by the candidates:
Warren Anderson
I have been a resident of North Mankato for over 40 years. I have worked in Retail and Retail management for over 40 years in the area. I am not a politician but I believe Washington has enough of them. We need people in government who will work for all the people, not just the select few. Too many times it seems the elected officials are more concerned with getting reelected than doing the job we elected them for.{/div}{div} {/div}{div}I am a fiscal conservative that believes we have the tax rates we need to succeed but what we need is tax fairness. Everyone has to pay their fair share. But we must still give people the ability to dream of big ideas.Social Security must be put on a solid financial footing so seniors do not have to worry about cuts. I believe that healthcare is a right but we need to find a way to pay for it without more deficit spending.In closing I believe our country and government face fixable problems that can be resolved by working together. Thank you for the opportunity to speak up for our local values.
Sarah Brakebill-Hacke My name is Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, I’m 35 years old, a graduate of Yale with a BA in Global Affairs, where I studied the effects of food insecurity on populations. I am proud to say I have received a letter of support from the DFL Native People’s Caucus. I want to lift up the 44 million people in poverty and provide them a path to success. To take care of our seniors who have given so much to us. To lift up workers, to get them a living wage and free community and tech college to have a path to success. To honor our teachers and pay them what they deserve. To fight for clean air, clean water and health care for every American.www.sarahbrakebillhacke.comhttps://www.facebook.com/SarahBrakebillHacke/
Candice Deal-BartellCandice is the founder of Cultivate Mankato Child Development and Resource Center, founding Board Member of Cultivate MN Advocacy group, a licensed K-6 educator [and] a former operations executive for an international technology company. Candice owns NuLifestyle Company, which is a leadership development and business services company. Alongside her husband, Nathan, Candice also owns Fun Bike Rides, which is an e-Bike company in Mankato.Candice holds a BA from Washington State University, a MA from Minnesota State University, and a forthcoming Ed.D in Educational Leadership from Vanderbilt University. Candice lives in Mankato with her husband, Nathan, two children, Norah and Lawson, and two pups, Hero and Paulie. She is excited to bring fresh perspective, a new voice, and lived experiences to District 1 constituents.www.candicedealbartell.com https://www.facebook.com/candiceforcongress
Jeff Ettinger Jeff is 30-year plus resident of Austin, Minnesota where he and his wife LeeAnn raised their four children. He has worked for years to strengthen his community and for those who have been left out of our economy, from his business career to the charitable works of the Hormel Foundation to his current role as the co-chair of Governor Walz’s Council on Economic Expansion. He’s the former CEO of Hormel Foods, where he and the team created thousands of good-paying jobs, expanded profit sharing for the company’s workers and was named Most Responsible CEO of the Year. Jeff Ettinger is not a politician. He’s never run for office before, and he’s in this race now to address the problems that politicians seem unwilling or unable to fix. As he’s done his entire career right here in Southern Minnesota, Jeff will work hard to build solutions that work for everyone. https://www.ettingerforcongress.com https://www.facebook.com/SouthernMN4Jeff Richard Painter Richard Painter is a lawyer and an educator, dedicated to combatting [sic[ corruption in government and special interest influence over elected officials. He has been a fierce critic of former President Trump and a frequent commentator on pressing issues, appearing on networks including MSNBC and CNN. Richard is running for Congress to give a voice to those who feel they have no say in the affairs of government, and to tackle the issues we face with the candor and honesty that the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District deserve. https://painterforcongress.org https://www.facebook.com/RWPMinnesota/