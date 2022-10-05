A real estate developer has expressed interest in constructing new multi-family homes near Hallett’s Pond, but it's requesting tax incentives from the city of St. Peter to move the project forward.
The planned development by APX Construction Group would consist of a 60-unit multi-family apartment project on a parcel of land adjacent to Hy-Vee and Hallett’s Pond — on the west side of Hy-Vee. According to estimates by the Nicollet County Assessor's Office, the development would increase the value of the land from $200,000 to $7.5 million, generating around $93,000 in new tax revenue for the city of St. Peter annually.
But before building, APX Construction Group has asked the city of St. Peter to establish a tax increment financing (TIF) district, which would capture and reimburse the developer for the heightened tax revenue produced by the project.
“Ultimately the developer is also using a subsidy like this to mitigate risk associated with entering the market with a new product and trying to lease it up in a timely fashion, so it can be profitable,” said David Drown Associates' Shannon Sweeney, who was advising the city on the matter. “At the end of the day, what we’re getting for it is housing, enrollment in the school district, and we’re getting some affordable units made available in the community.”
Under the terms requested by the developer, the TIF District would capture 90% of the new revenues over a 12-year period, up to a total of $1.375 million. The TIF would expire once that amount is reached or at the end of the 12 years, whichever happens first.
The remaining 10% of the revenue would go directly to the city to offset administrative costs and finance the municipality’s other housing endeavors.
“This will exceed your administrative costs by a fair margin,” Sweeney told the City Council at the Sept. 26 meeting. “The balance can be used for qualified housing projects in the city. So if we have other obligations for existing projects, we can use those proceeds to fund those projects.”
Establishing a TIF District requires a certain amount of housing be made available for residents below a median income threshold. APX Construction requested a deal, which would require 40% of the units to be available for tenants below 60% of the median income in the area for the 12 years the TIF is in place. However, the city could negotiate an agreement to require 20% of the units be available for residents below the median income threshold.
Median income calculations scale by family size. While the income threshold for a single tenant may stand at $31,500 or less, for a three-person household, the income requirement would sit at $40,500 or below and so on.
The City Council approved the proposal to move forward on negotiating the TIF and set a public hearing date for Nov. 14. Copies of the development agreement will be available before the hearing.