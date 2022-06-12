...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Defendant pleads self-defense against firearm assault charges
A Mankato man accused of firing his shotgun during an altercation in Kasota pled not guilty to felony assault charges by reason of self-defense.
Dylan Andrew Nichols, 27, was charged with three felonies, including second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, intentional discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Nichols pled not guilty to the charges on April 11 and awaits a jury trial set for July 25 before Judge Patrick Goggins.
According to the criminal complaint, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a physical altercation where a long gun was fired at West Cherry Street in Kasota.
Police arrived at the scene after the indecent ended. The caller told law enforcement they witnessed two men having a heated discussion and one of them held a long black gun. While indoors, the caller heard what sounded like a gun shot coming from outside.
Law enforcement made contact with the other man involved in the incident. According to the criminal complaint, he told police that he and Nichols used to be friends and were arguing about a woman.
Nichols pulled out a shotgun and fired it at the area around his head, according the statement. The man was unharmed and tackled Nichols after the shotgun round, leading to a fight between the two. He then stated he fled from Nichols and ran south into the woods to escape.
The Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on Nichols' vehicle later that day, collecting a Scheels Outfitter camouflage gun case and a Thompson Center 209 X 50 magnum muzzleloader with a Vortex Diamondback 3-9 x 40 scope attachment and camouflage sling
Deputies observed a 209 shotgun primer in the breach plug was dented, indicating the muzzleloader was fired.
The gun case also contained a bag with 15 .223 rifle ammunition, five Remington 20-gauge sabot slugs and a Powerbelt muzzleloader bullet container with three clear tubes. Two of the tubes contained bullets and black powder, but one was empty.