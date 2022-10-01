SPHS Volleyball parade

The Saints Volleyball team hands out candy to parade guests. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter Homecoming

David Marlow and Karen Bocanegra were crowned St. Peter's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

Before the Saints football team hit the field to take on Belle Plaine, St. Peter Public High School Homecoming Court lined up in front of the bleachers to be inducted into the pantheon of Homecoming Royalty.

Karen Bocanegra

Karen Bocanegra is crowned Homecoming Queen next to Audra Bixby (left) and (left to right) Anna Boomgarden, Claire Meyer and Piper Ruble. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
David Marlow

David Marlow is crowned Homecoming King next to candidates (left to right) Marty Anderson, Anders Dixon, Will Elias and Ben Taylor. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
2021 Homecoming candidates

2021 Homecoming Royalty Brogan Hanson and Sky Gassman returned for the 2022 coronation. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
audra bixby colron abels

Homecoming Candidate Audra Bixby and her escort Colton Abels ride in the Homecoming parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
David Marlow Amelia Hildebrandt

Homecoming candidate David Marlow and his escort Amelia Hildebrandt toss candy to paradegoers. Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Piper Ruble NoaH Spessard

Homecoming Candidates Piper Ruble and Noah Spessard travel down Third Street in the Homecoming parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
_DSC0094.JPG

Homecoming Candidate Anders Dixon rides in the Homecoming Parade.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Anna Boomgaarden

Homecoming Queen candidate Anna Boomgaarden travels in the Homecoming Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Saints Football parade

The Saints Football Team rode through town on a float before the big Homecoming game. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Saints Cheerleaders

The Saints Cheerleaders pep up paradegoers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Saints Cheerleaders parade 2

The Saints Cheerleaders performed a routine for the Homecoming parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Girls Tennis parade

The Girls Tennis team calls out to parade attendees on the sidelines. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
FFA parade

St. Peter FFA members wave to parade attendees. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Saints Soccer team

The St. Peter Girls Soccer team celebrates Homecoming atop a soccer ball-patterned float. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Saints Boys soccer

The Saints Boys soccer team hands out candy to youngsters.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Class of 1972

The St. Peter Class of 1972 celebrated their 50th class reunion in a horse-drawn wagon in the Homecoming Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Class of 1972 2

The St. Peter High School Class of 1972 celebrated their 50th reunion at the Shoreland Golf Club on Saturday after the Homecoming game. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

