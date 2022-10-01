Before the Saints football team hit the field to take on Belle Plaine, St. Peter Public High School Homecoming Court lined up in front of the bleachers to be inducted into the pantheon of Homecoming Royalty.
David Marlow was crowned the 2022 Homecoming King by last year's King Brogan Hanson and Karen Bocanegra was coronated Homecoming Queen by 2021 Queen Sky Gassman.
The pair were selected from a court of 10 candidates including king candidates Anders Dixon, Ben Taylor, Will Elias and Marty Anderson and queen candidates Anna Boomgaarden, Audra Bixby, Piper Ruble, Claire Meyer.
The coronation and subsequent victory over the Belle Plaine Tigers capped off an eventful Homecoming Week for St. Peter.
All week long students experimented with their styles in a series of dress-up days including Minion Monday on Sept. 26, Iconic Duo Day on Tuesday, Mean Girls vs. Men in Black on Wednesday, Country vs. Country Club on Thursday and Saints Day on Friday.
Saints showed their school spirit in a wide variety of Homecoming activities. On the first day of Homecoming, seniors partook in the annual Sunrise Breakfast and squared off in a volleyball tournament.
The Saints Cheerleaders energized their classmates with some new routines during Friday's PepFest. Senior cross country runner Hailey Looft hyped up the crowd by running the game ball from Belle Plaine to St. Peter with her cross country teammates. The celebration in the gymnasium gave the high school classes an opportunity to get to know the royal court with some introductions and games.
After the Pepfest, the high schoolers engaged in a plethora of activities ranging from face painting and making cotton candy and playing soccer, board games, video games. The girls headed outside for the traditional Girls Football Tournament which ended in a junior class victory.
St. Peter High School took their school spirit to the streets in the Homecoming Parade. The Saints Marching Band led the Homecoming candidates, fall sports teams and members of the class of 1972 down Broadway to Third Street and Grace Street.
The Class of 1972 celebrated their 50th class reunion this year at the Homecoming Parade and the Shoreland Golf Course on Saturday. More than 60 graduates from across the country returned home to celebrate at their first gathering in 15 years.
Back in 1972, Homecoming Queen Barb Meyer Wright had the whole week to reign. Coronated on Monday, Homecoming Queen ruled alone since St. Peter had a Snow King in the winter rather than a Homecoming King.
“I was just a shy girl that broke out and had fun,” said Meyer Wright. "It was just fun. Everybody was happy."
Many Homecoming traditions still remain in one form or another. The class celebrated with a Pepfest and had a miniature parade that went around the football field instead of around town. The graduates recalled making their own floats with hay wagons, tractors, chicken wire and crepe paper all week.
Students would also celebrate with a Homecoming Bonfire and teepee all the school athletes' houses ahead of their games.
1972 was also the year graduates said St. Peter held its first Powderpuff Tournament. Graduate Melony Benson still fondly remembers leading the winning team to victory as a quarterback, but at the time she wasn't prepared for how intense the game could get.
"I liked being a quarterback when we were in practice," said Benson. "Nobody told me there was going to be any hits. We never practiced with defense so when we got to the actual game people were trying to mess up my nice plays.”