A Courtland man is accused of waving a handgun at drivers in a road rage incident on Hwy. 14 in Nicollet County.
Andrew Wallace Juberien, 32, was charged with two felony counts of threats of violence, two misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree assault for inflicting fear of bodily harm or death and misdemeanor reckless driving on Jan. 6.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the incident on Dec. 8 at approximately 4:25 p.m. as well as statements from two complainants who reported being threatened by Juberien.
One complainant said they were driving westbound on Hwy. 14 between Courtland and Nicollet when they incident began. He was driving a Silver Monte Carlo in the left lane and was attempting to pass a black Cadillac, driven by Juberien, in the right lane when the defendant pulled up in front of him in the left lane and slammed the breaks.
The driver said he had to swerve into the right lane to get around the Cadillac and drove ahead of Juberien in the right lane before passing him on the left. He witnessed Juberien then change lanes and accelerate next to his vehicle.
Juberien then reportedly rolled down his driver’s side window and held a pistol out the window, pointed at the driver. The driver of the Monte Carlo said Juberien waved the gun in the air before holding the pistol in both hands and pointing it in his direction. The driver feared he was aiming to shoot and immediately slowed down and let Juberien pass him.
Another driver, who said they were directly behind the Monte Carlo, said the observed the driver of the black Cadillac point a gun in the air and at all of the other cars around him. They further explained that Juberien pointed the gun at the Monte Carlo’s wheels and appeared to be threatening to shoot out the tires.
In a statement given to law enforcement, Juberien reportedly admitted to break checking the Monte Carlo and flashing his Sig Sauer P365 automatic pistol out the open window. He said the driver of the Monte Carlo made an obscene hand gesture at him and cut him off, which angered him.
Juberien denied pointing the gun at anyone and said his intention behind flashing the firearm to get the other drivers to back off.