A Courtland man accused of illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine was arrested on Thursday, May 4.
Dale Gerald Waibel, 53, has been charged with six felony counts for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition on account of past felony offenses, two felonies for fifth degree drug possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine, and petty misdemeanors for possessing small amounts marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to the charges, law enforcement located multiple guns and ammunition at Waibel's property, including a Winchester Model 1300 12‐gauge shotgun, Wolf‐brand .50 caliber black‐powder muzzleloader, an orange hunting jacket that held muzzleloader ammunition and equipment, three .22 caliber ammunition rounds and one 16‐gauge shotgun shell.
In addition, law enforcement found a total of 1.31 grams of a substance that field‐tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, a small plastic baggie that contained five pills identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine in the amount of 5 mg per pill and 10 grams of a substance that field‐tested positive for the presence of marijuana.
A pair of digital scales, small plastic baggies and a pipe with residue that field‐tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine were also found, as were three vehicles and a snowmobile previously reported stolen.
Waibel was arrested upon returning to his residence in his vehicle. Another pipe testing positive for meth was located in the vehicle and Waibel reportedly admitted he would likely fail a controlled substance test.
Waibel has been previously convicted of four felonies in Nicollet and Brown Counties including two controlled substance crimes in the fifth degree, possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance in the fifth degree.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Brown, Lyon, Renville, Redwood County Drug Task Force (BLRR DTF) in the execution of a search warrant at Waibel's rural Courtland address. The River Valley Tactical Team was utilized to execute the search and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was also present to assist.