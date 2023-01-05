North Kato Plaza

Community Services of Southern Minnesota is being relocated to a new office at North Kato Plaza.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the new year, swearing in returning and newly elected members and tackling new plans from the departments of Health and Human Services and Transportation.

Lookout Drive Corridor

A corridor study of Lookout Drive recommended numerous improvements, including five new single lane roundabouts over the next 20 years.

