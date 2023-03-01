The St. Peter fire hall, state funding for Gorman Park and support for child care centers were among the top items of discussion between St. Peter City Council and local Rep. Jeff Brand.

Brand council

The City Council telecommunicates with Rep. Jeff Brand from the St. Peter Community Center to discuss priorities for the upcoming legislative session. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Brand council

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments