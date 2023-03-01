The St. Peter fire hall, state funding for Gorman Park and support for child care centers were among the top items of discussion between St. Peter City Council and local Rep. Jeff Brand.
The District 18A representative teleconferenced with the St. Peter City Council from the State Capitol on Feb. 22 during a city work session.
The discussion kicked off with the construction of the St. Peter Fire Hall. Since the initial estimated cost of construction, set at $9.4 million, City Administrator Todd Prafke said the building of the 23,000 square foot facility was about $400,000 over budget due to inflation.
The city has about $200,000 in contingency funds to subsidize surplus costs, but Prafke indicated the city could finance the remaining costs if it could dip into additional revenues from the 0.5% local options sales tax.
The sales tax was enacted to raise funds for the fire hall, but under the current terms, construction materials purchased through the sales tax must be delivered before Jan. 1, 2023.
“Based on how the world has changed significantly in that timeframe we’re really lucky and fortunate with the project that we’ve got going on, but I think it’s fair to say that it’s our hope we might be able to adjust the sales tax amount we can use or potentially get additional resources,” said Prafke.
Brand responded that he could introduce a bill to modify St. Peter’s sales tax. He noted that the legislature was facing over $2.5 billion worth of requests from local governments, but that the state may be willing to look at a modification to an existing tax.
Prafke further requested some of the state surplus be used to reimburse the city for the fire hall, noting that St. Peter community made the commitment to fund the project by raising a sales tax locally, while other cities have not made the same investments in their emergency services.
“Now that state is in substantial surplus there’s going to likely be a lot of resources provided to emergency services where they didn’t have to put in a sales tax and don’t have to pay it back,” said Prafke. “St. Peter made the commitment to provide for that and the taxpayers have done that, so if there is some room to provide some extra incentive for the local share that people are doing, that would be fantastic.”
But the state representative was not optimistic that the state legislature would divert funds to St. Peter. Brand indicated Mankato’s wastewater treatment plant was a priority for funding in the region and so far just $11 million of a requested $45 million has been secured for the project.
“With regards to the bonding bill I wish had better news for local projects,” said Brand. “Mankato, they need $45 million worth of emergency funding essentially for their water treatment plant and if they don’t get it there’s quite a risk of catastrophic failure and that would mean very tough decisions would be made for Mankato, North Mankato and several other cities that get their water from that plant.”
What could potentially benefit from state funding is Gorman Park. On Feb. 21, Brand co-authored a bill requesting $1.2 million to fund the construction of a new playground to replace the aging equipment of the 21-year old Tremendous Playground.
The City of St. Peter hosted an open house on the proposed makeover last year, where residents could vote on ideas like a ninja warrior course and zip line, a mixed play area, a climbing play tower, a preschool play area, splash pad and more.
Council requests
Councilor Brad DeVos urged Brand to support increasing the state’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) payments to child care providers and to extend pandemic-era child care stabilization grants.
The child care stabilization grants, which are active from September 2021 through June 2023, offer funds to child care providers on the condition they use 70% of the dollars to increase funding for staff.
DeVos said these grants were instrumental in supporting child care centers during a severe labor shortage.
“When this goes away in June, a lot of these centers it’s going to be pulling the rug out from under them.,” said DeVos. ”This is a program that the state really needs from a childcare perspective to look at continuing.”
“It’s not just money going to childcare centers,” the councilor added. “These centers allow people to work and women disproportionately are affected by a lack of childcare. That’s something obviously working with CCAP but continuing this program as well.”
Brand said the House has already taken action on these items. On Feb. 13, the Democratic-majority House passed two child care assistance bills on party line votes. HF 150, authored by Rep. Deve PInto (DFL-St. Paul) appropriates an additional $12 million to raise stabilization grant amounts through June, 2023, though the bill does not extend the program past the summer. It also awards $40 million to early learning scholarships.
HF 13, also authored by Pinto, boosts the maximum CCAP rate paid to childcare providers to the 75th percentile of area childcare prices. These payments subsidize the child care expenses for children of eligible low-income families.
Councilor Emily Bruflat plugged the Lawns to Legumes program, which assists homeowners in creating habitats for pollinators in their own backyard and suggested the program be expanded to make municipalities eligible for grant dollars to establish pollinator gardens on public lands.
A House bill allocating $4 million to the program over the next two years passed the House on Feb. 9.
Councilor Darrell Pettis asked if the legislature plans to tackle housing shortages in Greater Minnesota.
Brand responded that he anticipated the legislature will support significant investment into housing this year through the bonding bill and a spending bill utilizing the state’s cash reserves.
“We want to see a robust package for funding in housing this year. I think we will get there through bonding and also through the cash that we have. We also have a reserve, we’ll find out how big that reserve is next week when we look at the forecast,” said Brand. “But I want to see robust finding for housing and see different opportunities for housing between multi-family, muli-unit and multi-residential to manufacture housing, different types of housing. We’ll see what happens, but absolutely we’ll invest a lot into housing this year.”