Whether your yard is larger or smaller than your neighbor’s, you could end up paying the same rate for a street improvement according to a proposed change to the city assessment policy.
In an effort to reduce the individual cost burden on infrastructure projects on homeowners, the St. Peter City Council met in a work session on Feb. 21 to stake out a new direction for assessments.
Under the current policy, homeowners abutting street construction are assessed a charge per each foot of the front of their property for street, sidewalk and curb and gutter improvements. But that could change as the City Council examines establishing a flat base rate for properties.
With a flat rate, a property with 65 feet of land abutting the street would be charged the same dollar amount as a property with 35 feet.
City staff showcased how a flat rate might work using Park Row as an example. If 28 benefitting properties were charged a base rate of $7,500, it would lower the assessment rate for all but one property and collect around twice the minimum assessment amount needed to secure a bond.
But such a shift would also place a greater share of the cost burden on the city. Under the current policy, special assessments would finance approximately 58% of the project while the streets budget in the general fund accounts for 38% and the rest is paid for by utility funds.
But at a $7,500 flat rate, over half the cost would fall on the general fund, contributing to a 0.6% increase to the tax rate year over year for the 10-year period of the bond. The enterprise funds would also take on a greater share require an estimated 1.9% increase to the stormwater rate, 0.2% increase to sewer and 0.1% increase to water over 10 years.
Councilor Dustin Sharstrom suggested that a flat rate at or below $10,000 could potentially satisfy both those on Park Row with high assessment totals.
“It was those outlying properties that are $15,000 and $21,000, that’s a hard pill to swallow as we talked about last time. If we had a set number even if it was $8,000 to $10,000 I think we’ll get minimal backlash on the project,” said Sharstrom. “That is a fair deal when you look at the assessment of the properties and those with a larger linear footed lot will walk away feeling very pleased compared to what we’re doing now.”
The councilors tossed around several ideas that could even the spread of costs. One possibility is to make an exception to the flat rate for lots with enough frontage to be subdividable into separate properties. Several councilors suggested the subdividable portion of a lot be charged a fee higher than the standard base rate, but below double.
The council also discussed placing an additional fee on properties that directly benefit from a water or sewer enhancement in addition to the standard fee.
“Realistically at the grand scale of the project, dollars are going to go up, percentages might stay pretty close to the same. So with one fund we’re talking about a 1% increase over a 10 year period,” said Councilor Ben Ranft. “That’s a pretty easy thing for any of us to swallow I think, looking at this type of project, I like it.”
City Administrator Todd Prafke suggested the city hire someone to do a few appraisals to get a better idea of what type of flat fee the properties could support and then develop a charge for water and sewer.