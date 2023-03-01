Whether your yard is larger or smaller than your neighbor’s, you could end up paying the same rate for a street improvement according to a proposed change to the city assessment policy.

Park Row

A proposed change to the St. Peter assessment policy would charge all properties a flat rate for street, curb and gutter improvements, regardless of size. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments